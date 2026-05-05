Candace Owens Claps Back at Right-Wing Nut Laura Loomer After She Calls for Investigation Into Podcaster's Husband's for 'Immigration Fraud'
May 5 2026, Updated 1:54 p.m. ET
The Battle of the Far-Right Conspiracy Theorists rages on as Laura Loomer continues to accuse Candace Owens' husband of immigration fraud, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
George Farmer, a British entrepreneur, has been married to Owens, 37, since 2019 and was reportedly granted U.S. citizenship some time in the last year or two.
What Did Laura Loomer Say About George Farmer?
Owens and Loomer, 32 – both known for slamming others with bizarre, offensive and overall controversial theories – have been trading jabs on podcasts and social media for weeks. However, things became extra personal when the Loomer suggested Farmer should be "investigated for possibly committing alleged immigration fraud."
On Sunday, May 3, the 32-year-old claimed Farmer still received his U.S. citizenships despite "his 2023 arrest and two alleged prior DUIs in the UK," in a post shared to X.
"President Donald Trump must order an immediate investigation into this possible cover-up to find out exactly who protected Candace and her husband from facing accountability," she wrote.
Reports of his alleged DUI in 2023 in Tennessee have been highly disputed, as some records imply the arrest was an entirely different man by the name of George Farmer.
Candace Owens Claps Back
On Monday, May 4, Owens took to X and mocked Loomer's theories about her family.
"We are SOOO scared you’re going to report us to ICE. Please don’t Larry— you’re so good at stalking us—Won’t you miss us if we get deported?" she taunted. "We haven’t slept since you last caught us fleeing the country with the gold bullions we were hiding in the Vatican."
"Also, please don’t mention our imminent divorce again. Or the 88 nazi thing," she continued, referring to even more conspiracy theories about her personal life. "We’ve done everything to hide it but you are just too good at schizophrenia."
Doxxing Claims
Earlier this month, Loomer pulled the records attempting to connect a vehicle used in the alleged DUI to Owens using public information, including Google satellite images and VIN numbers.
But Candace denied owning one of the cars in question, calling her allegations "categorically false." "Nonetheless, Laura Loomer just accurately doxxed my personal car, (a new range rover my husband bought me for my birthday after 7 years)," she said at the time.
Marjorie Taylor Greene Weighs in on Feud
Former congresswoman and staunch MAGA support Marjorie Taylor Greene even joined in on the two podcasters' ongoing feud.
"Laura Loomer seemingly would love to get Candace and her family killed by some psychopath that she gins up based on her Loomered stories of lies," Greene, 51, posted on social media. "Not surprised Loomer dangerously lied and exaggerated about some of Candace’s vehicles. She’s been lying about me and many others for years."
Greene then claimed that "doxxing" is why she carries weapons and suggested that Owens and Farmer may do the same. "But reportedly Laura Loomer can’t own guns because of her mental state," she added. "This is who Trump takes advice from on late night calls."