Candace Owens Claps Back at Right-Wing Nut Laura Loomer After She Calls for Investigation Into Podcaster's Husband's for 'Immigration Fraud'

Owens and Loomer, 32 – both known for slamming others with bizarre, offensive and overall controversial theories – have been trading jabs on podcasts and social media for weeks. However, things became extra personal when the Loomer suggested Farmer should be "investigated for possibly committing alleged immigration fraud."

On Sunday, May 3, the 32-year-old claimed Farmer still received his U.S. citizenships despite "his 2023 arrest and two alleged prior DUIs in the UK," in a post shared to X.

"President Donald Trump must order an immediate investigation into this possible cover-up to find out exactly who protected Candace and her husband from facing accountability," she wrote.

Reports of his alleged DUI in 2023 in Tennessee have been highly disputed, as some records imply the arrest was an entirely different man by the name of George Farmer.