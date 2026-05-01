Candace Owens Claims Right Wing Nut Laura Loomer Has 'Blackmail' Material on Donald Trump — Leverage From a 'Past Relationship on Air Force One Years Ago’

It comes shortly after Trump called Owens "vile" and "an extremely low IQ individual " in a Truth Social post, causing the conservative pundit to rage about a conspiracy theory as to why Loomer has been an informal presidential adviser and staunch defender of the Commander-in-Chief.

An angry Candace Owens unleashed on MAGA journalist Laura Loomer , claiming the only reason she has such close access to Donald Trump is due to some type of "leverage" and "blackmail," RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Owens said that she was told specifically that White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles "was staunchly opposed" to Loomer's demand, calling it a "very bad idea," but the president's team "conceded" to the far-right political activist.

"And then she was able to demand that the president of the United States issue a Truth Social post supporting her mania," Owens claimed about why Trump attacked her on social media.

Owens accused Loomer of going on an "unhinged racist rant" against her on her Loomer Unleashed podcast.

"Why did Donald Trump concede to a lunatic?" Owens asked, referring to Loomer, going on to claim there's been a "very longstanding rumor that it's because she has blackmail on him."

The Blackout author claimed the rumor "has something to do with her having relations that she went on to Air Force One years ago, as we all knew, and then began telling people that she had relations with Donald Trump."

Owens alleged the rumor came from Loomer and needed to be "taken with a grain of salt," but claimed there could be some truth to it since she was "able to force the administration's hand."

"Do I believe what she is going to allege, whatever they're afraid of? Probably not if I'm being honest." Owens huffed about her rival.

"But is she now threatening them into compliance, or she will make his life a living h---... Probably, they just don't want to deal with Laura Loomer. Either way, that is a type of blackmail in my view. That's a type of emotional blackmail," Owens alleged.