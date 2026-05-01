Candace Owens Claims Right Wing Nut Laura Loomer Has 'Blackmail' Material on Donald Trump — Leverage From a 'Past Relationship on Air Force One Years Ago’
May 1 2026, Published 3:00 p.m. ET
An angry Candace Owens unleashed on MAGA journalist Laura Loomer, claiming the only reason she has such close access to Donald Trump is due to some type of "leverage" and "blackmail," RadarOnline.com can reveal.
It comes shortly after Trump called Owens "vile" and "an extremely low IQ individual" in a Truth Social post, causing the conservative pundit to rage about a conspiracy theory as to why Loomer has been an informal presidential adviser and staunch defender of the Commander-in-Chief.
Candace Owens Levels Serious Allegations Against Laura Loomer
Owens accused Loomer of going on an "unhinged racist rant" against her on her Loomer Unleashed podcast.
"And then she was able to demand that the president of the United States issue a Truth Social post supporting her mania," Owens claimed about why Trump attacked her on social media.
Owens said that she was told specifically that White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles "was staunchly opposed" to Loomer's demand, calling it a "very bad idea," but the president's team "conceded" to the far-right political activist.
Candace Owens Claims Donald Trump Is 'Conceding' to 'Lunatic' Laura Loomer
"Why did Donald Trump concede to a lunatic?" Owens asked, referring to Loomer, going on to claim there's been a "very longstanding rumor that it's because she has blackmail on him."
The Blackout author claimed the rumor "has something to do with her having relations that she went on to Air Force One years ago, as we all knew, and then began telling people that she had relations with Donald Trump."
Owens alleged the rumor came from Loomer and needed to be "taken with a grain of salt," but claimed there could be some truth to it since she was "able to force the administration's hand."
"Do I believe what she is going to allege, whatever they're afraid of? Probably not if I'm being honest." Owens huffed about her rival.
"But is she now threatening them into compliance, or she will make his life a living h---... Probably, they just don't want to deal with Laura Loomer. Either way, that is a type of blackmail in my view. That's a type of emotional blackmail," Owens alleged.
'The Collapse of Candace Owens' After Erika Kirk Bashing
For her part, Loomer has been on a tirade about Owens' nonstop attacks on Charlie Kirk's widow, Erika, which include an eight-part YouTube series titled The Bride of Charlie.
"More people need to have the courage to speak out about how insane this abuse has been," the right-wing activist wrote in an April 30 post on X. Calling it "an abomination," Loomer complained, "I cannot believe I had to be the one to do it" about defending Erika.
The following day, Loomer devoted a live episode of Loomer Unleashed to do just that on her enemy, with the title, The Collapse of Candace Owens.
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Candace Owens 'Can't Keep Up With Her Own Lies'
In her live broadcast on Rumble, Loomer vehemently denied a sexual relationship with Trump and called out Owens' use of the word "Larry" when referring to her insinuation that she's a man.
"How did I have sexual relations with the president if I'm a man? Which one is it, Candace? Am I a man? Do I have a d--- or am I having relations with the president of the United States?" Loomer demanded to know, fuming, "She can't even keep up with her own lies because she's just a pathological liar."
Loomer called Owens' claims "absurd" and "simply not true" that she had an affair with the president, adding that not only were they defamatory to her, they were also "disrespectful" to both Trump and his wife, Melania Trump.
"I have a really big problem with the way Candace Owens continues to lie. And I'm shocked that it took me having to get in the gutter with her...you know they say, don't get in the gutter and roll around with pigs, but I literally had to get in the mud and roll around with the biggest pig of them all," Loomer sighed, referring to Owens.