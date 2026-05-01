EXCLUSIVE: 'Euphoria' Sparks Fears It Could Spark 'Trans Killing Sprees' Across World Due to Latest 'Nightmarish' Bondage Scene

Sources close to the production and industry observers said the backlash reflects deeper unease about how such imagery may be interpreted beyond the screen. One TV insider told us: "There is a growing concern after certain comments on Internet forums came to light that presenting highly stylized, extreme scenarios involving trans characters could be misread or weaponized by hostile audiences.

"The fear is about potential consequences in an already polarized climate – and that the show will be blamed for real-world violence."

Another source with knowledge of the disturbing material circulating online about the scene was more blunt.

They said: "This scene has genuinely inspired hate speech online and talk of people going on 'trans killing sprees' by re-enacting the Euphoria bondage scene.

"The language being used is horrific, and what was once seen as boundary-pushing television is now being questioned for whether it crosses into territory that could have real-world implications, particularly given the heightened visibility of trans issues globally."