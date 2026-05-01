EXCLUSIVE: 'Euphoria' Sparks Fears It Could Spark 'Trans Killing Sprees' Across World Due to Latest 'Nightmarish' Bondage Scene
May 1 2026, Published 2:30 p.m. ET
Euphoria has ignited a wave of alarm among critics and commentators after a controversial bondage scene in its third season has prompted warnings it could inflame dangerous attitudes and incite real-world harm, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The HBO drama, created by Sam Levinson, has returned with its long-awaited third season, immediately reigniting debate over its graphic storytelling and depiction of young lives pushed to extremes.
The series, starring Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, Jacob Elordi, and transgender woman Hunter Schafer, 27, has long been known for controversial material.
However, the latest episodes have escalated concerns, particularly following a storyline involving Schafer's character Jules, whose relationship with a wealthy older partner explores an extreme dynamic rooted in control and submission.
The show's third episode depicts Jules being wrapped in cling film in a stylized depiction of BDSM "mummification," a scene that has drawn intense scrutiny online and in the media.
Jules' Storyline Raises Questions Over Power And Vulnerability
The sequence unfolds as Jules' partner praises her appearance before instructing her to hold her arms aloft while he encases her body, leaving only her mouth uncovered.
He says, "I just might keep you forever," before kissing her.
The storyline also reveals Jules is financially dependent on the arrangement, describing her work as preferable to conventional employment.
The depiction has been widely discussed not only for its shock value but for its portrayal of power imbalance and vulnerability.
'This Scene Has Genuinely Inspired Hate Speech Online'
Sources close to the production and industry observers said the backlash reflects deeper unease about how such imagery may be interpreted beyond the screen. One TV insider told us: "There is a growing concern after certain comments on Internet forums came to light that presenting highly stylized, extreme scenarios involving trans characters could be misread or weaponized by hostile audiences.
"The fear is about potential consequences in an already polarized climate – and that the show will be blamed for real-world violence."
Another source with knowledge of the disturbing material circulating online about the scene was more blunt.
They said: "This scene has genuinely inspired hate speech online and talk of people going on 'trans killing sprees' by re-enacting the Euphoria bondage scene.
"The language being used is horrific, and what was once seen as boundary-pushing television is now being questioned for whether it crosses into territory that could have real-world implications, particularly given the heightened visibility of trans issues globally."
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Growing Criticism As Series Faces Uncertain Future
While BDSM practices such as mummification are understood within consenting communities as structured and safety-conscious, experts note they carry inherent risks, including overheating and restricted breathing if not properly managed.
The show's portrayal has therefore prompted debate over whether it adequately conveys those dangers or prioritizes visual impact.
The controversy comes amid an already turbulent period for the series.
Season three has faced criticism for increasingly graphic content, with reviewers from major outlets describing it as excessive and disconnected from its earlier narrative depth.
Allegations of a difficult production environment, combined with the deaths of cast members Angus Cloud and Eric Dane, have further contributed to the sense of unease surrounding the show's cultural footprint.
Levinson has not confirmed whether a fourth season will follow, though speculation continues this will be its last as audiences and critics weigh the show's legacy against its escalating controversies.
Sources have also told us Sweeney and Zendaya have been locked in a feud over their very different political views – with Sweeney in the Republican camp and Zendaya a die-hard Trump hater.