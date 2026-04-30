EXCLUSIVE: Feud Turns 'Euphoria' Into Misery — Radar Lifts Lid on How Sydney Sweeney and Zendaya Are at Each Other's Throats

"Sydney and Zendaya should be ashamed of themselves," said a source, noting loyal fans waited more than four years for the latest batch of episodes. "The bad blood between the two of them totally cast a shadow over promotion of the show."

Eyebrows were raised last month when the blond bombshell was seemingly excluded from a photo shoot featuring Euphoria's leading ladies.

A teaser video released by the network showed behind-the-scenes footage of Emmy winner Zendaya, 29, front and center as she posed with castmates Hunter Schafer, Alexa Demie and Maude Apatow.

Reports surfaced Sweeney, 28, was simply filming scenes at the time the women were getting their pictures taken – which RadarOnline.com's source said tracks.