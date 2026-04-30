EXCLUSIVE: Feud Turns 'Euphoria' Into Misery — Radar Lifts Lid on How Sydney Sweeney and Zendaya Are at Each Other's Throats
April 30 2026, Published 6:15 a.m. ET
TV temptress Sydney Sweeney's supposed feud with Euphoria co-star Zendaya recently went nuclear, RadarOnline.com can reveal – and it's worse than anyone could've imagined.
Sources said the fallout has been so epically bad that their hit HBO series was plunged into chaos mere weeks before season 3 debuted on April 12.
Feud Clouds Show Promo Push
"Sydney and Zendaya should be ashamed of themselves," said a source, noting loyal fans waited more than four years for the latest batch of episodes. "The bad blood between the two of them totally cast a shadow over promotion of the show."
Eyebrows were raised last month when the blond bombshell was seemingly excluded from a photo shoot featuring Euphoria's leading ladies.
A teaser video released by the network showed behind-the-scenes footage of Emmy winner Zendaya, 29, front and center as she posed with castmates Hunter Schafer, Alexa Demie and Maude Apatow.
Reports surfaced Sweeney, 28, was simply filming scenes at the time the women were getting their pictures taken – which RadarOnline.com's source said tracks.
Separate Storylines Fuel On-Set Rift
"Zendaya and Syd were mostly sequestered from one another during the making of season 3," added the insider. "They had their own separate storylines that barely overlap."
While the pair's animosity has been blamed on opposing political views in the past, our source contends the Dune actress' close relationship to series showrunner Sam Levinson is "a root problem" in her ongoing rift with the Housemaid headliner.
"She's always enjoyed a kind of 'teacher's pet' status on that show that has been difficult for Sydney to navigate," shared the insider.
"It's especially hard considering Sydney's been asked to do much more extreme scenes on the series."
Bitter Rivalry Shows No End
Though Euphoria's eight-episode third season is widely believed to be its last, sources said there's no sign of the "bitter rivalry" ending.
"They are both going to be movie stars for years to come, and this fight could grind on for decades," said the insider. "Nobody expects Zendaya and Sydney to shake hands and make up anytime soon."