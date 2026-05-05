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Home > News > Pete Hegseth

Pete Hegseth's Pastor Faces Backlash After Claiming 'Any Women Who Dress Immodestly Are S---s'

Photo of Pete Hegseth, Doug Wilson
Source: MEGA; @Blog & Mablog/Youtube

Pete Hegseth's pastor is no stranger to making controversial statements.

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May 5 2026, Published 1:30 p.m. ET

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Pete Hegseth's pastor, the openly conservative Doug Wilson, made it clear he thinks women who dress immodestly are "s---s," RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 72-year-old did not hold back in a recent interview with The Times, also declaring that homosexuality is a sin, and thinks it's time for the "conservative Christian believers" in Washington D.C. to "conquer the world."

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'Men Know What They Think of Hookers'

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Photo of Pete Hegseth
Source: MEGA

Hegseth's pastor, Doug Wilson, doesn't think women should show much skin.

Wilson isn't a fan of how women dress these days, pointing out yoga pants are even crossing the line.

"Men know what they think of hookers, which is not very much," he raged in the interview. "When you're just giving it away to every slob on the bus who wants to look, you're degrading the currency." However, Wilson, who founded the Communion of Reformed Evangelical Churches (CREC) in the 1990s, also doesn't think women should be completely covered up.

He explained, "Wrapping them up in a bedsheet is another way of degrading them. It is possible to be modest and attractive – attractive without attracting. Bundling them up the way really conservative Muslims do is a different kind of degradation."

"Like you're not a person. But for a woman to dress like a s---s is a different kind of degradation. Both kinds of degradation play off of each other," Wilson ranted.

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Doug Wilson Goes Off on Feminists

Photo of Doug WIlson
Source: @Blog & Mablog/Youtube

Wilson declared women who dress immodestly are 's---s.'

And do not expect Wilson to stop using the word "s---s," as he bizarrely claimed feminists are fine with it since they participate in "s---walks," and added, "They object to it because I use it."

In a previous blog post, Wilson branded feminists as "small-breasted biddies," and once claimed some married men would be distracted by "some chick is walking toward them, bouncing away like there’s no tomorrow."

Wilson, who was invited by the Secretary of Defense to lead prayers at the Pentagon before the war in Iran kicked off, also appears to have an issue with homosexuality, not only calling it a sin, but a "bad one," which is why the controversial pastor didn't see eye-to-eye with President Trump when he hired openly gay Scott Bessent as his Treasury secretary.

Trump is "not someone I would call a godly Christian man," Wilson blasted in his interview.

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Pete Hegseth Follows Doug Wilson's Teachings

Photo of Pete Hegseth
Source: MEGA

Hegseth has re-posted some of Wilson's controversial statements in the past.

Wilson was also not a fan of the president's recent Truth Social post portraying himself as Jesus Christ, a photo he called "blasphemous," noting Trump's excuse that he was likening himself to a doctor was "lame."

Despite his shocking statements, Hegseth has followed Wilson's teachings and even moved his family from New Jersey to Tennessee so that his kids could attend a CREC school, one led by Nashville pastor Brooks Potteiger, who now leads the ministry in Washington.

"Brooks vouched for him as a genuine Christian and a member of good standing, and everything I've seen bears that out," Wilson explained. "He's a genuine Christian man."

In 2025, Hegseth, a former Fox News personality, even reposted a CNN segment that included Wilson suggesting women should not vote.

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Photo of, Donald Trump Pete Hegseth
Source: MEGA

Wilson doesn't think President Trump is a 'godly Christian man.'

"The secretary very much appreciates many of Mr Wilson's writings and teachings," a Pentagon spokesperson said in advance.

Despite being all about Wilson's words, Hegseth was recently caught reciting a fake bible quote from Pulp Fiction during a prayer service at the Pentagon, in which Samuel L. Jackson's character, Jules Winnfield, recites it before shooting a man to death.

One critic raged at the time, "Do these people do a single ounce of research before they speak? What an idiot."

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