Pete Hegseth's Pastor Faces Backlash After Claiming 'Any Women Who Dress Immodestly Are S---s'

The 72-year-old did not hold back in a recent interview with The Times , also declaring that homosexuality is a sin, and thinks it's time for the "conservative Christian believers" in Washington D.C. to "conquer the world."

Wilson isn't a fan of how women dress these days, pointing out yoga pants are even crossing the line.

"Men know what they think of hookers, which is not very much," he raged in the interview. "When you're just giving it away to every slob on the bus who wants to look, you're degrading the currency." However, Wilson, who founded the Communion of Reformed Evangelical Churches (CREC) in the 1990s, also doesn't think women should be completely covered up.

He explained, "Wrapping them up in a bedsheet is another way of degrading them. It is possible to be modest and attractive – attractive without attracting. Bundling them up the way really conservative Muslims do is a different kind of degradation."

"Like you're not a person. But for a woman to dress like a s---s is a different kind of degradation. Both kinds of degradation play off of each other," Wilson ranted.