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Home > Royals News > Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton Turns Down Anna Wintour's Met Gala Invite Again — Despite Ex-Vogue Boss Being 'Determined' to Secure Royal Appearance

Photo of Kate Middleton and Anna Wintour
Source: MEGA

Anna Wintour is determined to get Kate Middleton to attend the Met Gala.

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May 5 2026, Updated 1:28 p.m. ET

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Anna Wintour tried desperately yet failed again to get her most prized A-list invitee, Kate Middleton, to attend the Met Gala, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Vogue global editorial director and the gala's lead chairperson and host wanted to have another royal moment reminiscent of Princess Diana's 1996 appearance, but not even recently rubbing shoulders with King Charles III could get the Princess of Wales to take part.

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Kate Middleton Is Anna Wintour's Met Gala 'Obsession'

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Photo of Kate Middleton
Source: MEGA

Kate Middleton posed for the cover of British Vogue but has never appeared at the Met Gala.

"Kate is the one celebrity Anna wants and cannot get," a gala source told Hollywood insider Rob Shuter, who wrote about it on Substack. "That is the obsession."

The princess does have an ongoing association with Vogue, having posed for the cover along with her fist ever fashion spread to celebrate the British edition's centenary in June 2016.

Kate used the opportunity to showcase British design houses, including Burberry, while showing off her country chic style in a glossy photoshoot staged near her family’s countryside retreat, Anmer Hall, in Norfolk, England.

However, the royal still won't hop a jet to New York City to attend the Met Gala, no matter how hard Wintour has pushed.

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Princess Diana's 1996 Met Gala Appearance Remains Legendary

Photo of Princess Diana
Source: MEGA

Princess Diana remains the only prominent royal to attend the Met Gala.

The only high-profile royal to attend the Met Gala was Princess Diana in 1996.

Prince William's late mother was fresh off of the announcement that she and Charles were divorcing, and used the opportunity to forge a reinvention of her image. Diana wore a lingerie-inspired navy blue Dior slip dress by John Galliano. The princess added a royal touch with a seven-strand pearl and sapphire choker, as well as sapphire and diamond earrings that have since been inherited by Kate.

While Wintour would have loved to recreate another royal moment, that wasn't her full intention.

"This was never only about Diana," a source close to the situation explained. "Anna wanted Kate because Kate is the ultimate prize."

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Kate Middleton Had 'No Interest' in Anna Wintour's Ask

Photo of Anna Wintour
Source: MEGA

Anna Wintour wore a peacock-like ensemble to the 2026 Met Gala.

Insiders claimed Wintour turned to Charles and Queen Camilla for a last-minute plea about Kate's attendance when the couple was in New York last week as part of a U.S. state visit.

The native Brit, who was honored with being named a Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire in 2017 during an investiture ceremony with Charles, took part in the 5th Annual King’s Trust Global Gala on April 29.

Despite Wintour having close conversations with the monarch last week, the push wasn't enough to get the Princess of Wales to attend the Met Gala who saw right through it all.

"Kate understood exactly what was being asked," a palace source claimed. "This was not simply an invitation. It was an attempt to make her the defining image of the night — and she had no interest in playing that role."

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Kate Middleton Avoids 'Met Gala Moment'

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Photo of Kate Middleton
Source: MEGA

Kate Middelton's evening gown moments are reserved for royal duties.

An insider dished Kate saw through how Wintour was trying to create another Diana moment by having the current Princess of Wales follow in the footsteps of her late mother-in-law at fashion's biggest night.

"She was never going to turn herself — or Diana — into a Met Gala moment," the source scoffed.

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