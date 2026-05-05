Kate Middleton Turns Down Anna Wintour's Met Gala Invite Again — Despite Ex-Vogue Boss Being 'Determined' to Secure Royal Appearance

"Kate is the one celebrity Anna wants and cannot get," a gala source told Hollywood insider Rob Shuter, who wrote about it on Substack. "That is the obsession."

The princess does have an ongoing association with Vogue, having posed for the cover along with her fist ever fashion spread to celebrate the British edition's centenary in June 2016.

Kate used the opportunity to showcase British design houses, including Burberry, while showing off her country chic style in a glossy photoshoot staged near her family’s countryside retreat, Anmer Hall, in Norfolk, England.

However, the royal still won't hop a jet to New York City to attend the Met Gala, no matter how hard Wintour has pushed.