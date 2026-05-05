Trump Triggers Health Alarm as Prez's Face Appears to 'Droop' and He Struggles to Keep Eyes Open During Speech

The footage triggered a surge of mocking nicknames across social media, including "Sleepy Don," "Droopy Don," "Dozing Don," and "The Nodfather."

"I can no longer tell where the lies end, and the dementia begins," someone posted.

"He won't be here by the midterms," another said. "IF he is still here, it will be after a serious medical event that will remove him from office."

"The way he's standing it looks like he's seeing stars," a comment read.

"How THE F--- do you fall asleep standing up?" a user wrote.

Another said, "Trump's brain is officially vanilla pudding."

"I don't wanna hear another f---ing word about 'sleepy Joe.' This clown is falling asleep while standing up," a commenter wrote, referring to former president Joe Biden.