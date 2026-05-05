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Home > Politics > Donald Trump

Trump Triggers Health Alarm as Prez's Face Appears to 'Droop' and He Struggles to Keep Eyes Open During Speech

picture of Donald Trump and Kelly Loeffler
Source: mega

Donald Trump appeared to briefly shut his eyes while standing on stage during a White House small business summit.

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May 5 2026, Published 1:05 p.m. ET

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President Donald Trump has sparked fresh concern after appearing to struggle to stay alert during a White House event this week, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Cameras captured the 79-year-old seemingly drifting off mid-appearance, setting off a wave of online backlash and renewed questions about his health.

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Caught on Camera

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image of The moment unfolded as Kelly Loeffler delivered remarks, with cameras capturing Trump seemingly losing focus mid-event.
Source: mega

The moment unfolded as Kelly Loeffler delivered remarks, with cameras capturing Trump seemingly losing focus mid-event.

The moment unfolded during a small business summit as Kelly Loeffler delivered remarks, with Trump standing nearby and appearing to briefly shut his eyes while on stage.

Clips from the broadcast quickly spread online, with viewers honing in on what they described as a drooping expression and lack of focus, prompting a flood of commentary about his energy levels.

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'Sleepy Don' Strikes Again

image of Clips quickly went viral online, sparking a wave of mocking nicknames including 'Sleepy Don.'
Source: mega

Clips quickly went viral online, sparking a wave of mocking nicknames including 'Sleepy Don.'

The footage triggered a surge of mocking nicknames across social media, including "Sleepy Don," "Droopy Don," "Dozing Don," and "The Nodfather."

"I can no longer tell where the lies end, and the dementia begins," someone posted.

"He won't be here by the midterms," another said. "IF he is still here, it will be after a serious medical event that will remove him from office."

"The way he's standing it looks like he's seeing stars," a comment read.

"How THE F--- do you fall asleep standing up?" a user wrote.

Another said, "Trump's brain is officially vanilla pudding."

"I don't wanna hear another f---ing word about 'sleepy Joe.' This clown is falling asleep while standing up," a commenter wrote, referring to former president Joe Biden.

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Fatigue Speculation Grows

image of Social media users flooded platforms with reactions, questioning the president's health and energy levels.
Source: mega

Social media users flooded platforms with reactions, questioning the president's health and energy levels.

Some critics suggested the episode could be tied to lifestyle habits, pointing to his well-documented late-night activity online.

"An 80-year-old needs at least 6 – 7 hours of sleep. Watching late-night shows, posting on social media, and poor eating habits do not contribute to good health," they said.

Others took a more sarcastic approach to the situation.

"Honestly, I'd probably slip into a coma having to listen to all those fake reality TV bozos in his administration drone on and on in their revolting attempts to kiss his a--," quipped another.

"Dozy Don strikes again. Change his diaper, give him his blanky, and put him to bed in his hospice care," a user joked.

"He's going to fall over sometime very soon," someone suspected.

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Ongoing Health Questions

image of Critics pointed to Trump's late-night habits, suggesting his schedule could be contributing to visible fatigue.
Source: mega

Critics pointed to Trump's late-night habits, suggesting his schedule could be contributing to visible fatigue.

The latest incident comes amid a string of recent appearances that have drawn attention to Trump's physical condition, including clips showing him walking unevenly after stepping off Marine One and moving cautiously across the White House grounds.

The White House has repeatedly insisted the president remains in strong health, with Trump previously saying he "aced" a cognitive test, while aides have brushed off similar moments as him simply resting.

CNN medical analyst Dr. Jonathan Reiner previously flagged what he described as "excessive daytime somnolence," warning the behavior is "not normal" and recommending further evaluation.

The cardiologist has suggested formal sleep testing to rule out underlying conditions such as sleep apnea.

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