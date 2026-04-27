Trump's Hand Appears 'Swollen and Discolored' as He Greets King Charles — Just 2 Days After Crazed Gunman Attempted to Assassinate Prez at WHCD
April 27 2026, Published 7:20 p.m. ET
Donald Trump raised eyebrows when his right hand appeared mysteriously "swollen and discolored" as he greeted Britain's King Charles III and Queen Camilla at the White House, just two days after surviving another assassination attempt, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The royals are on a four-day state visit to celebrate America's 250th anniversary and showcase the two countries' close ties, but it was 79-year-old Trump's appendage that got plenty of attention on April 27.
Donald Trump Hand Appears 'Swollen' and 'Discolored.'
The president's right hand has become the subject of ongoing scrutiny by critics, especially when he uses a poorly mixed foundation to conceal bruises.
This time, X user Aaron Rupar took to X to observe, "The back of Trump's right hand is swollen and discolored as he poses for pictures with King Charles," along with a video of the two men posing together.
It was somewhat hard to tell from the wide shot, but photos taken later in the day showed what appeared to be another attempt by Trump to cover his hand discoloration with makeup.
'This Is Called Getting Old'
The reaction to the post was mixed, with some people thinking the hand situation was more proof that Trump is "dying," while others noted his hand discoloration comes with age.
"Man's literally decomposing from the inside out in real time. Yeah, he doesn't have much time left on this earth.... I'll give him 9-12 months at most," one commenter predicted.
"Sausage Fingers, meet Short Fingers," a second scoffed about the king's often criticized appendages.
"Yeah, he was tackled to the ground! Did you forget someone was trying to assassinate him again?" a third user wrote about the attempt on Trump's life at the White House Correspondents' Dinner on April 25.
"Why do people think it’s weird that a man who is nearly 80 has discolored hands? I’d say his feet are too. This is called getting old," a fourth person pointed out.
Trump's Doctor Defended His Hand Bruises
White House Physician Sean Barbabella explained why the president's hand suffered bruising in a July 2025 memorandum after concerns grew about the state of Trump's health, following his ankles' showing signs of swelling.
"Out of an abundance of caution," Trump was "thoroughly evaluated" by Barbabella and his medical unit.
Trump was determined to be suffering from "chronic venous insufficiency," which the doc said is "a benign and common condition, particularly in individuals over the age of 70." More importantly, there were no signs of deep vein thrombosis (DVT) or arterial disease.
Barbabella pointed to the hand bruising being "consistent with minor soft tissue irritation from frequent handshaking and the use of aspirin," which Trump takes as part of his cardiovascular prevention regimen.
Trump's Assassination Attempt Crime Scene Photos Revealed — See The Chilling Moments From 'Traumatic' Incident Including Alleged Gunman Being Tackled and Prez's Face as Shots First Rang Out
The Show Must Go on After Assassination Attempt
Trump vowed the king would be "safe" during his visit two days after alleged shooter Cole Tomas Allen tried to assassinate the president and members of his cabinet at the WHCD. He was tackled by security before being able to make it into the Washington D.C. Hilton ballroom, but not before getting into a gunfight with officers. Allen has since been charged with attempted assassination of the President of the United States and discharge of a firearm during a crime of violence
"I think it’s great, he’ll be very safe… the White House grounds are really safe. This area of not very many acres is really safe," the president said ahead of Charles and Camilla's arrival, where they will be thrown a state dinner at the White House.
He added about the monarch, "He’s a great guy… He’s really a fantastic person and a tremendous representative, and he’s brave. We’re gonna have a great time, and he represents his nation like nobody else can."