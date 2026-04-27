Trump's Hand Appears 'Swollen and Discolored' as He Greets King Charles — Just 2 Days After Crazed Gunman Attempted to Assassinate Prez at WHCD

The reaction to the post was mixed, with some people thinking the hand situation was more proof that Trump is "dying," while others noted his hand discoloration comes with age.

"Man's literally decomposing from the inside out in real time. Yeah, he doesn't have much time left on this earth.... I'll give him 9-12 months at most," one commenter predicted.

"Sausage Fingers, meet Short Fingers," a second scoffed about the king's often criticized appendages.

"Yeah, he was tackled to the ground! Did you forget someone was trying to assassinate him again?" a third user wrote about the attempt on Trump's life at the White House Correspondents' Dinner on April 25.

"Why do people think it’s weird that a man who is nearly 80 has discolored hands? I’d say his feet are too. This is called getting old," a fourth person pointed out.