EXCLUSIVE: Milo Yiannopoulos Locked in Heated Divorce Battle With Estranged Husband as Judge Denies Emergency Support Request
April 27 2026, Published 7:17 p.m. ET
Controversial political commentator Milo Yiannopoulos has been locked in a heated divorce battle with his estranged husband, RadarOnline.com can confirm.
According to court docs exclusively obtained, the exes have been locked in a growing fight over money and a recent emergency request was ultimately denied.
Milo Yiannopoulos Nasty Divorce Battle
The case, filed in Los Angeles Superior Court in January 2025 by John McKinley Campbell, remains ongoing more than a year later – and shows no signs of slowing down.
Little is publicly known about Campbell outside of the court proceedings, and he does not appear to maintain a high-profile public presence.
However, court records show he has taken an active role in the case, filing multiple motions and requests throughout the proceedings, including the recent push for spousal support.
His filings suggest he is seeking financial relief as part of the separation, a common point of contention in divorce cases involving shared assets and income.
The pair previously married in 2017 in Hawaii at the Four Seasons Resort with Yiannopoulos referring to his partner publicly only as "John" at the time.
In later years, he made headlines for comments about his personal life, including stating in a 2021 interview that he was pursuing a celibate lifestyle and distancing himself from his previous public identity due to his Catholic faith.
Back and Forth in Court
Court records reviewed by RadarOnline.com show Campbell filed for spousal support in March 2026, signaling a financial dispute at the center of the split.
Weeks later, the situation escalated when an emergency request for support was filed in April.
However, a judge denied that request, a key development that suggests the court did not find sufficient grounds for immediate financial intervention.
The case has since unfolded through a steady back-and-forth between both sides, pointing to a contentious and unresolved dispute rather than a straightforward separation.
Court records also show domestic violence-related filings were made in 2025, including entries tied to restraining order requests.
However, multiple hearings tied to those filings were later denied, dismissed, or not pursued – according to the docket.
Milo Yiannopoulos Is No Stranger To The Public Eye
EXCLUSIVE: Why Prince Harry's Latest Outburst Against Trump is the True Reason King Charles Won't Reunite With Royal Exile Son in America
Yiannopoulos, a controversial media figure known for his outspoken political views, has remained a polarizing presence for years.
More recently, he resurfaced in headlines through his involvement with Kanye West, where he served as Chief of Staff before stepping down in 2024.
Separate court records indicate Yiannopoulos has also been involved in other legal matters in recent years, including a small claims case in Inglewood, California, though that appears unrelated to the divorce.
The case is scheduled to return to court on May 7, 2026, where the legal battle between Yiannopoulos and Campbell is expected to continue.
For now, the ongoing filings and recent developments make one thing clear – this is far from an amicable split.