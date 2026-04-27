EXCLUSIVE: Milo Yiannopoulos Locked in Heated Divorce Battle With Estranged Husband as Judge Denies Emergency Support Request

The case, filed in Los Angeles Superior Court in January 2025 by John McKinley Campbell, remains ongoing more than a year later – and shows no signs of slowing down.

Little is publicly known about Campbell outside of the court proceedings, and he does not appear to maintain a high-profile public presence.

However, court records show he has taken an active role in the case, filing multiple motions and requests throughout the proceedings, including the recent push for spousal support.

His filings suggest he is seeking financial relief as part of the separation, a common point of contention in divorce cases involving shared assets and income.

The pair previously married in 2017 in Hawaii at the Four Seasons Resort with Yiannopoulos referring to his partner publicly only as "John" at the time.

In later years, he made headlines for comments about his personal life, including stating in a 2021 interview that he was pursuing a celibate lifestyle and distancing himself from his previous public identity due to his Catholic faith.