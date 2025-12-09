Right-Winger Tim Pool Claims a Car 'Opened Fire' on His Home HOURS After Charlie and Erika Kirk 'Divorce' Allegations Were Discussed on His Podcast
Dec. 8 2025, Published 7:34 p.m. ET
Conservative podcaster Tim Pool has claimed someone shot at his house after controversial remarks were made about Erika and Charlie Kirk on his show, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Pool revealed the news on December 6, sharing the incident had taken place a day prior.
Tim Pool Shares Details on the Shooting Incident
He took to X to share the news, writing, "Last night a vehicle approached our property and opened fire. No one was hurt,
"Our security team is reviewing the incident and will be relaying the report to appropriate law enforcement. This is the price we pay for speaking out against evil."
In another post, Pool shared he initially thought someone was trying to "scare" them.
"But we have a security gate and armed guards and it's possible this deterred something more serious," he added.
Milo Yiannopoulos Made Comments About Charlie and Erika Kirk
The podcast episode in question featured far-right political commentator Milo Yiannopoulos, who is known for making many inflammatory remarks in the past.
During his appearance, Yiannopoulos shared he thinks Charlie's death feels like an "inside job," claimed there is a possibility Charlie "faked his own death," and referred to Erika as "sinister.
"Have you seen the difference in the size of her hands with Charlie’s in their wedding pictures and then compared it to him in his casket? I’m saying that that wasn’t Charlie in there. I’m saying there’s something up. There’s something up."
He also brought up a tweet claiming Candace Owens believed Charlie and Erika "were about to get a divorce."
Marjorie Taylor Greene Responds to the Tim Pool House Shooting Incident
Marjorie Taylor Greene responded to Pool's home being shot at on X, calling the incident "terrifying."
"I’m glad everyone is ok," she continued. "Everyone must stand together against this type of political violence and intimidation. No matter who it happens to. Whether you like them or not."
Since Charlie's assassination, conspiracy theories regarding his death have been copious, with many coming from conservative pundit Candace Owens.
In late November, she ended up canceling her show for a week due to an alleged assassination plot against her.
An Alleged Assassination Plot on Candace Owens
Owens, who is currently in the throes of a legal battle with French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte, over Owens' insistence Brigitte was born a man, shared details over the ordeal.
"As an update, both the White House and our counterterrorism agencies have confirmed receipt of what I reported publicly: Emmanuel Macron attempted to organize my assassination, per a source close to the first couple," she boldly claimed on X.
"Also, I will again state that the French legionnaires were involved in Charlie Kirk's assassination but they did not act alone," she shockingly added.
She ended with a message to those who "doubted her claims," instructing them to look to "the President of the United States and our intelligence communities to issue a statement to confirm whether I am telling the truth."
When she was called out for alleging the White House confirmed her claims, she doubled down on her assertions.
"I said what I meant, they confirmed receipt of my claims," she said. "Obviously they will have to investigate it, and then inform the public as to whether or not I made it up. Which I did not."