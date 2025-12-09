Right-Winger Tim Pool Claims a Car 'Opened Fire' on His Home HOURS After Charlie and Erika Kirk 'Divorce' Allegations Were Discussed on His Podcast

Pool revealed the news on December 6, sharing the incident had taken place a day prior.

Conservative podcaster Tim Pool has claimed someone shot at his house after controversial remarks were made about Erika and Charlie Kirk on his show, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

He took to X to share the news, writing, "Last night a vehicle approached our property and opened fire. No one was hurt,

"Our security team is reviewing the incident and will be relaying the report to appropriate law enforcement. This is the price we pay for speaking out against evil."

In another post, Pool shared he initially thought someone was trying to "scare" them.

"But we have a security gate and armed guards and it's possible this deterred something more serious," he added.