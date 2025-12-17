EXCLUSIVE: Discover Exactly Why Cancer-Battling King Charles' Fingers are So Swollen — With Christmas Set to Put Spotlight On His 'Sausage Hands' All Over Again
Dec. 16 2025, Published 7:45 p.m. ET
King Charles' famously swollen fingers are once again attracting public attention as the monarch prepares for a busy Christmas schedule that will put his hands firmly back in view, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 77-year-old monarch has been the subject of widespread curiosity about his "sausage" hands since his coronation in 2023, when photographs of him signing official documents sparked intense online discussion.
Origins Behind 'Sausage' Joke
As the festive season approaches and the King returns to public engagements amid ongoing cancer treatment, renewed focus has fallen on the condition of his fingers, a feature that has long been remarked upon and even embraced by Charles himself.
The fascination dates back years. During preparations for the coronation, cameras caught Charles struggling alongside his eldest son, Prince William, now 43, to fasten a ceremonial robe.
In footage released as part of a documentary, the King joked about his "sausage fingers," a phrase he has previously used in public.
The nickname has since become part of royal folklore, resurfacing regularly on social media and even appearing emblazoned on a novelty flag at the Glastonbury festival.
Charles has shown little irritation at the attention. In 2012, after disembarking from a long-haul flight to Australia, he made light of his appearance, acknowledging the swelling with humor.
'His Sausage Fingers Are Just Like Mine'
According to the royal biography The Man Who Will Be King by Howard Hodgson, the King once joked in a private letter written after the birth of William.
"I can't tell you how excited and proud I am," Charles wrote at the time. "He really does look surprisingly appetizing and has sausage fingers just like mine."
Medical experts say the appearance of Charles's fingers is not unusual, particularly in older adults.
GP Chun Tang, medical director at Pall Mall Medical in Manchester, said swollen fingers can have a range of explanations.
"Often puffy fingers are a symptom of water retention, which can be caused by numerous health conditions," he said.
"This condition arises due to inflammation and can be a result of arthritis, multiple bacterial infections, or even TB. Other possibilities include high salt levels, allergic reactions, medicinal side effects, injury, and autoimmune disease."
King Charles is Not 'Embarrassed' Over Fingers
Buckingham Palace has never confirmed whether the King suffers from any specific condition linked to the swelling.
Palace aides have consistently declined to comment on detailed medical matters beyond confirming Charles is continuing cancer treatment while carrying out a reduced schedule of public duties.
Sources close to the household say the King remains "philosophical" and "light-hearted" about the attention paid to his hands.
One royal source said the renewed focus reflects the intense scrutiny Charles faces whenever he appears in public.
"His appearance is picked apart in minute detail, and his hands have come to represent that level of attention," the insider added.
Another palace source said Charles has long been aware of the public interest over his inflated hands, saying: "He has been making light of it for years and doesn't consider it something to be embarrassed about."
EXCLUSIVE: King Charles Keeps Photo of Just One of His Grandchildren on Display at Private Home — And It's Not One of Harry's Kids
As Christmas services and seasonal engagements approach, Charles is expected to attend several high-profile events alongside his wife, Queen Camilla, 78, including the royal family's traditional festive walk to church at Sandringham.
With cameras trained on every handshake and wave, his fingers are likely to draw attention once more.
For now, the King appears content to let the jokes continue, having long acknowledged the curiosity with humor rather than defensiveness – even as his health and resilience remain under close public watch.