EXCLUSIVE: Discover Exactly Why Cancer-Battling King Charles' Fingers are So Swollen — With Christmas Set to Put Spotlight On His 'Sausage Hands' All Over Again

As the festive season approaches and the King returns to public engagements amid ongoing cancer treatment, renewed focus has fallen on the condition of his fingers, a feature that has long been remarked upon and even embraced by Charles himself.

The fascination dates back years. During preparations for the coronation, cameras caught Charles struggling alongside his eldest son, Prince William, now 43, to fasten a ceremonial robe.

In footage released as part of a documentary, the King joked about his "sausage fingers," a phrase he has previously used in public.

The nickname has since become part of royal folklore, resurfacing regularly on social media and even appearing emblazoned on a novelty flag at the Glastonbury festival.

Charles has shown little irritation at the attention. In 2012, after disembarking from a long-haul flight to Australia, he made light of his appearance, acknowledging the swelling with humor.