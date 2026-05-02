Donald Trump Boasts He Aced Cognitive Test Featuring 'Bear' Question — Says Obama and Biden 'Couldn't' Amid Concerns About His Mental Fitness

The 79-year-old also took aim at rivals Barack Obama and Joe Biden , insisting neither could pass the same exam.

Donald Trump boasted about his cognitive abilities during a campaign-style stop in Florida, claiming he aced a mental fitness test that included identifying a bear, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The president claimed Barack Obama and Joe Biden 'couldn't' pass the same exam.

But the president soon drifted away from policy, pivoting back to a familiar subject — the cognitive exams he claims to take regularly.

He highlighted a provision he said would spare most Social Security recipients from paying federal income taxes.

While addressing supporters Friday in The Villages, a conservative-leaning retirement community in Central Florida, Trump promoted his sweeping "One Big Beautiful Bill," per Mediaite .

Trump described the test as 'very tough,' insisting he got every question right.

"And everybody says ohhh — 30 questions. Very standard, very standard test, but very tough around those last 10 questions," he added.

He then described what he claimed was an early question from the exam: "It's a lion, a giraffe, a bear, and a shark. They say, 'Which one is the bear?'"

"I don't think Obama could pass it," Trump said. "Biden? Give me a break."

He said one doctor even called him a 'mad genius' after reviewing his results.

Trump went on to boast about his performance, claiming the results impressed medical professionals.

"I took it. And one of the doctors said, 'Sir, you're a mad genius,'" he said.

"These are tough questions," Trump continued. "There weren't a lot of people that get it right. I got it right, you know?... And then everyone said, 'All right, good. He's smart.'"

The president also detailed what he described as a complex math portion of the test.

"They say, 'Take a number, any number.' Ok, I’ll take 99. 'Multiply times nine.' Ok. 'Divide it by three.' Good. 'Add 4,293.' That’s good. 'Divide by two. Subtract 93. Divide by 9. What is your answer?'"

He added: "Now, they go a little slower than that, but not much. I don't want to waste a lot of time. But no, it's a tough test."