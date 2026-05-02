Donald Trump Boasts He Aced Cognitive Test Featuring 'Bear' Question — Says Obama and Biden 'Couldn't' Amid Concerns About His Mental Fitness
May 2 2026, Published 10:20 a.m. ET
Donald Trump boasted about his cognitive abilities during a campaign-style stop in Florida, claiming he aced a mental fitness test that included identifying a bear, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 79-year-old also took aim at rivals Barack Obama and Joe Biden, insisting neither could pass the same exam.
Rally Remarks
While addressing supporters Friday in The Villages, a conservative-leaning retirement community in Central Florida, Trump promoted his sweeping "One Big Beautiful Bill," per Mediaite.
He highlighted a provision he said would spare most Social Security recipients from paying federal income taxes.
But the president soon drifted away from policy, pivoting back to a familiar subject — the cognitive exams he claims to take regularly.
'Which One Is the Bear?'
"I don't think Obama could pass it," Trump said. "Biden? Give me a break."
He then described what he claimed was an early question from the exam: "It's a lion, a giraffe, a bear, and a shark. They say, 'Which one is the bear?'"
"And everybody says ohhh — 30 questions. Very standard, very standard test, but very tough around those last 10 questions," he added.
'Mad Genius'
Trump went on to boast about his performance, claiming the results impressed medical professionals.
"I took it. And one of the doctors said, 'Sir, you're a mad genius,'" he said.
"These are tough questions," Trump continued. "There weren't a lot of people that get it right. I got it right, you know?... And then everyone said, 'All right, good. He's smart.'"
The president also detailed what he described as a complex math portion of the test.
"They say, 'Take a number, any number.' Ok, I’ll take 99. 'Multiply times nine.' Ok. 'Divide it by three.' Good. 'Add 4,293.' That’s good. 'Divide by two. Subtract 93. Divide by 9. What is your answer?'"
He added: "Now, they go a little slower than that, but not much. I don't want to waste a lot of time. But no, it's a tough test."
Not His First Time
Trump's latest remarks are far from the first time he has publicly praised his own cognitive test results.
During a previous Cabinet meeting, the president insisted, "I'm the only president that ever took a cognitive test. I took it three times. It's actually a very hard test for a lot of people," before adding, "It wasn't hard for me."
Trump also claimed he answered every question correctly on the Montreal Cognitive Assessment, a screening tool used to detect cognitive impairment and early signs of Alzheimer's disease, recalling that a doctor told him, "I've never seen anyone get them all right."
But not everyone was impressed. Jonathan Reiner, who previously served as a cardiologist to Dick Cheney, criticized Trump’s comments on X, writing: "If I were one of the president's advisers, I would beg him to stop bragging about doing well on a dementia screening tool which requires the patient to identify a camel and subtract 7 from 100."
In April, Jamie Raskin, a top Democrat in the House Judiciary Committee, officially requested that the president be given a "comprehensive" cognitive test following his wild rants on Truth Socual sparing dementia concerns.