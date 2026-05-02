EXCLUSIVE: The One Where Lisa Kudrow Lost Her Pals — How 'Friends' Star Has 'Alienated' Former Castmates by Moaning She Was Sidelined on Show

Sitcom legend Lisa Kudrow's candid comments about feeling like an afterthought on Friends have struck a nerve with the funnyman's surviving former costars – Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc, insiders told RadarOnline.com.

The Emmy-winning actress recently revealed that she felt overlooked during the show's peak, saying "nobody cared about me" compared to her colleagues.