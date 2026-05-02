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Home > Exclusives > Lisa Kudrow
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EXCLUSIVE: The One Where Lisa Kudrow Lost Her Pals — How 'Friends' Star Has 'Alienated' Former Castmates by Moaning She Was Sidelined on Show

Lisa Kudrow has sparked tension with 'Friends' castmates after claims she was sidelined on the show.
Source: MEGA

Lisa Kudrow has sparked tension with 'Friends' castmates after claims she was sidelined on the show.

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May 2 2026, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

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Sitcom legend Lisa Kudrow's candid comments about feeling like an afterthought on Friends have struck a nerve with the funnyman's surviving former costars – Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc, insiders told RadarOnline.com.

The Emmy-winning actress recently revealed that she felt overlooked during the show's peak, saying "nobody cared about me" compared to her colleagues.

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Friends Cast United to Protect Legacy After Matthew Perry’s Tragic Death

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Lisa Kudrow said she felt overlooked during 'Friends' peak, saying 'nobody cared about me' compared to Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc.
Source: PF1 / WENN / MEGA

Lisa Kudrow said she felt overlooked during 'Friends' peak, saying 'nobody cared about me' compared to Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc.

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"The cast is very protective of the show's legacy," one insider told RadarOnline.com. "They negotiated together, stood together – that was the whole point. They want the story of Friends to remain about unity – not division."

According to the insider, there are a lot of complicated emotions among the show's former cast members – especially after the 2023 overdose death of Matthew Perry.

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Cast’s Bond Feels ‘Sacred’ — Too Much Love to Spark Feud

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Source: FS2 / Mandatory Credit: FayesVision / WENN.com / MEGA

Kudrow's costars are said to feel a stronger bond after Matthew Perry's 2023 death amid her comments.

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"The bond feels even more sacred," said the source, who added there's "too much love" for the remarks to spark a feud.

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