EXCLUSIVE: Hugh Jackman's Huge Headache — Inside 'Wolverine' Star's $28MILLION Battle With Spurned Ex-Wife Deborra-Lee Furness

The price tag on their palatial former home – a sprawling three-story spread in a ritzy high-rise – has been cut from $38.9 million in 2022 to $28.7 million, but no one's biting.

Exes Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness are clashing over selling their Manhattan money pit – and the strain could trigger an ugly new war, insiders told RadarOnline.com .

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness are allegedly clashing over how much to cut the price of their unsold Manhattan apartment.

"Selling this place was supposed to be straightforward, but it's turned into a nightmare because there's so much money on the line and they're having no luck unloading it," shared an insider.

"They've already slashed the price, which took a huge amount of back and forth because they just can't agree on how much to go down.

"Now there's a lot of finger-pointing over who pushed to buy it in the first place and who's responsible for the mess they're in."

The Wolverine hunk, 57, and Furness, 70, splashed out $21.1 million for the luxurious five-bedroom, six-bathroom property in 2008.