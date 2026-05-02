EXCLUSIVE: Hugh Jackman's Huge Headache — Inside 'Wolverine' Star's $28MILLION Battle With Spurned Ex-Wife Deborra-Lee Furness
May 2 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET
Exes Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness are clashing over selling their Manhattan money pit – and the strain could trigger an ugly new war, insiders told RadarOnline.com.
The price tag on their palatial former home – a sprawling three-story spread in a ritzy high-rise – has been cut from $38.9 million in 2022 to $28.7 million, but no one's biting.
Hugh's Nightmare
"Selling this place was supposed to be straightforward, but it's turned into a nightmare because there's so much money on the line and they're having no luck unloading it," shared an insider.
"They've already slashed the price, which took a huge amount of back and forth because they just can't agree on how much to go down.
"Now there's a lot of finger-pointing over who pushed to buy it in the first place and who's responsible for the mess they're in."
The Wolverine hunk, 57, and Furness, 70, splashed out $21.1 million for the luxurious five-bedroom, six-bathroom property in 2008.
Luxury Home, Family Drama Behind Scenes
It boasts floor-to-ceiling windows with stunning views of the Big Apple skyline, a magnificent master suite and a professional gourmet kitchen.
The pair separated in 2023 after 27 years of marriage and their divorce was finalized in June 2025.
But the couple's adopted kids – Oscar, 25, and Ava, 20 – struggled with the split, especially when Jackman went public with his new honey, Broadway siren Sutton Foster, in January 2025, sources said.
Prenup Pressure Sparks New Tensions
As readers know, the Greatest Showman star is also clashing with friends and advisors who are urging him to sign a prenup before tying the knot to Younger star Foster, 51.
"When Hugh and Deborra-Lee finalized the divorce, it seemed like they were finally ready to move on from all the anger, but things are starting to get heated again," said a source.
"And selling this property isn't something they can just ignore. There's too much at stake financially. If they can't find a way to agree on what to do next, it's very likely they'll have to fight it out through lawyers. It's a huge mess and every day that goes by without selling they're losing money."