Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Hugh Jackman
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Hugh Jackman's Huge Headache — Inside 'Wolverine' Star's $28MILLION Battle With Spurned Ex-Wife Deborra-Lee Furness

Hugh Jackman has been facing a $28million battle with ex Deborra-Lee Furness amid fallout from their split.
Source: MEGA

Hugh Jackman has been facing a $28million battle with ex Deborra-Lee Furness amid fallout from their split.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

May 2 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Exes Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness are clashing over selling their Manhattan money pit – and the strain could trigger an ugly new war, insiders told RadarOnline.com.

The price tag on their palatial former home – a sprawling three-story spread in a ritzy high-rise – has been cut from $38.9 million in 2022 to $28.7 million, but no one's biting.

Article continues below advertisement

Hugh's Nightmare

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness are allegedly clashing over how much to cut the price of their unsold Manhattan apartment.
Source: RCF / MEGA

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness are allegedly clashing over how much to cut the price of their unsold Manhattan apartment.

Article continues below advertisement

"Selling this place was supposed to be straightforward, but it's turned into a nightmare because there's so much money on the line and they're having no luck unloading it," shared an insider.

"They've already slashed the price, which took a huge amount of back and forth because they just can't agree on how much to go down.

"Now there's a lot of finger-pointing over who pushed to buy it in the first place and who's responsible for the mess they're in."

The Wolverine hunk, 57, and Furness, 70, splashed out $21.1 million for the luxurious five-bedroom, six-bathroom property in 2008.

Article continues below advertisement

Luxury Home, Family Drama Behind Scenes

Article continues below advertisement
The former couple's New York property, bought for $21.1 million, has dropped to $28.7 million with no buyers.
Source: KCS Presse / MEGA

The former couple's New York property, bought for $21.1 million, has dropped to $28.7 million with no buyers.

Article continues below advertisement

It boasts floor-to-ceiling windows with stunning views of the Big Apple skyline, a magnificent master suite and a professional gourmet kitchen.

The pair separated in 2023 after 27 years of marriage and their divorce was finalized in June 2025.

But the couple's adopted kids – Oscar, 25, and Ava, 20 – struggled with the split, especially when Jackman went public with his new honey, Broadway siren Sutton Foster, in January 2025, sources said.

Article continues below advertisement

Prenup Pressure Sparks New Tensions

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Nicole Kidman has been facing fears of heartache as her romance with Simon Baker raises concern.

EXCLUSIVE: Nicole Kidman 'Could Get Burned by Playboy Simon Baker' — Fears Ignite Over A-Lister's 'New Bad Romance'

brianharpolevscandaceowens

EXCLUSIVE: Candace Owens Slapped With Defamation Lawsuit For Claiming Charlie Kirk's Security Chief Plotted to 'Assassinate' Late Conservative Activist 

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
Sources said advisors are urging Jackman to sign a prenup before marrying Sutton Foster.
Source: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

Sources said advisors are urging Jackman to sign a prenup before marrying Sutton Foster.

As readers know, the Greatest Showman star is also clashing with friends and advisors who are urging him to sign a prenup before tying the knot to Younger star Foster, 51.

"When Hugh and Deborra-Lee finalized the divorce, it seemed like they were finally ready to move on from all the anger, but things are starting to get heated again," said a source.

"And selling this property isn't something they can just ignore. There's too much at stake financially. If they can't find a way to agree on what to do next, it's very likely they'll have to fight it out through lawyers. It's a huge mess and every day that goes by without selling they're losing money."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.