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EXCLUSIVE: Nicole Kidman 'Could Get Burned by Playboy Simon Baker' — Fears Ignite Over A-Lister's 'New Bad Romance'

Nicole Kidman has been facing fears of heartache as her romance with Simon Baker raises concern.
Source: MEGA

Nicole Kidman has been facing fears of heartache as her romance with Simon Baker raises concern.

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May 2 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

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Newly single Nicole Kidman and her Scarpetta costar Simon Baker are sparking romance rumors, but friends worry the naive divorcee is being totally played by the handsome playboy, sources told RadarOnline.com.

The two were spotted holding hands and flirting at the series' premiere in New York, where Kidman, 58, told a reporter their chemistry "just vibrates." In a seeming confession, Baker, 56, added, "I don't kiss and tell."

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Friends Fear Kidman Misreading Romance

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Simon Baker is 'not in the most stable place' despite close moments with Nicole Kidman, raising concerns among her friends.
Source: Mitchell Burke / MEGA

Simon Baker is 'not in the most stable place' despite close moments with Nicole Kidman, raising concerns among her friends.

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But insiders think Kidman may be misreading the situation with her fellow Aussie.

"He knows how to turn the charm on, but he's also going through his own issues and is not in the most stable place right now," the source said.

By all accounts, Baker is still playing the field, the insider added.

"That's not Nicole's style at all. She's very much a one-man woman. Right now she's still very vulnerable, so her friends can't help but worry she's going to end up getting hurt."

The relationship has also been said to have "shocked and confused" Baker's ex-wife, actress Rebecca Rigg, Kidman's very close friend of more than 40 years.

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Rebecca Rigg is said to be 'shocked and confused' by Kidman's rumored romance with her ex, Baker.
Source: Photo courtesy of Michael Collop / MEGA

Rebecca Rigg is said to be 'shocked and confused' by Kidman's rumored romance with her ex, Baker.

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Mixed Signals Spark Kidman Love Concerns

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Source: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

An insider said Kidman could be hurt as Baker is 'not in the right headspace' for a serious relationship.

According to the insider: "It may not be Simon's intention to send mixed signals, but he does not seem to be in the right headspace for anything serious, and Nicole's not going to be happy if she's just one of many."

Meanwhile, the news is said to have been a stab in the heart to Kidman's ex-husband, Keith Urban.

"Seeing Nicole and Simon holding hands was the equivalent of seeing his best mate with his missus, and it did a number on him," a source said.

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