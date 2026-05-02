EXCLUSIVE: Nicole Kidman 'Could Get Burned by Playboy Simon Baker' — Fears Ignite Over A-Lister's 'New Bad Romance'

But insiders think Kidman may be misreading the situation with her fellow Aussie.

"He knows how to turn the charm on, but he's also going through his own issues and is not in the most stable place right now," the source said.

By all accounts, Baker is still playing the field, the insider added.

"That's not Nicole's style at all. She's very much a one-man woman. Right now she's still very vulnerable, so her friends can't help but worry she's going to end up getting hurt."

The relationship has also been said to have "shocked and confused" Baker's ex-wife, actress Rebecca Rigg, Kidman's very close friend of more than 40 years.