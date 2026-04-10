Trump's Dementia Drama: House Democrat Calls for Cognitive Test After Prez's Easter Egg Roll Tirade and 'Profane' Iran Rants Spark Major Concern

The House Democrat pointed out that this is particularly concerning behavior for a president during a war, "especially when the war was initiated by the President without congressional declaration or consent."

Additionally, he mentioned the shocking social media post in which Trump once again threatened Iran, saying that a "whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again" if an agreement wasn't reached by a certain deadline.

Raskin wrote, "When the President of the United States threatens to extinguish a civilization on social media, rants about combat missions with children at the Easter Egg Roll and drops profane tirades on Easter morning, we have indisputably entered the realm of profound medical difficulty and concern."