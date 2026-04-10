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Home > Politics > Donald Trump

Trump's Dementia Drama: House Democrat Calls for Cognitive Test After Prez's Easter Egg Roll Tirade and 'Profane' Iran Rants Spark Major Concern

Jamie Raskin requested Trump's physician administer a cognitive test.
Source: MEGA

Jamie Raskin requested Trump's physician administer a cognitive test.

April 10 2026, Published 6:11 p.m. ET

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A top Democrat in the House Judiciary Committee officially requested Donald Trump be given a "comprehensive" cognitive test as the Prez's wild rants on social media spark more dementia concerns, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

On Friday, April 10, Jamie Raskin wrote a letter to Physician to the President, Capt. Sean P. Barbabella, saying that experts have "repeatedly warned" that the POTUS, 79, has been "exhibiting signs consistent with dementia and cognitive decline."

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Trump's 'Profane, Deranged and Threatening' Outbursts

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Jamie Raskin called out Trump's wild tirades on social media in the letter.
Source: MEGA

Jamie Raskin called out Trump's wild tirades on social media in the letter.

"In recent days, the country has watched President Trump’s public statements and outbursts turn increasingly incoherent, volatile, profane, deranged and threatening," Raskin penned in a copy of the letter shared by Scott MacFarlane on X.

"His apparently deteriorating condition has caused tremendous alarm across the nation (and political spectrum) about the President’s cognitive function and continuing mental fitness for the office of President, and prompted concerns about the President’s wellbeing," Raskin added.

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Raskin Points Out Growing Fears in Time of War

Jamie Raskin said there was 'deep and growing alarm' surrounding Trump's health.
Source: MEGA

Jamie Raskin said there was 'deep and growing alarm' surrounding Trump's health.

The House Democrat pointed out that this is particularly concerning behavior for a president during a war, "especially when the war was initiated by the President without congressional declaration or consent."

Additionally, he mentioned the shocking social media post in which Trump once again threatened Iran, saying that a "whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again" if an agreement wasn't reached by a certain deadline.

Raskin wrote, "When the President of the United States threatens to extinguish a civilization on social media, rants about combat missions with children at the Easter Egg Roll and drops profane tirades on Easter morning, we have indisputably entered the realm of profound medical difficulty and concern."

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Trump's Allies Turn on Him Over Iran War

Joe Rogan has repeatedly criticized the Iran war.
Source: @PowerfulJRE/YouTube

Joe Rogan has repeatedly criticized the Iran war.

Raskin further noted the "deep and growing alarm about the President's mental fitness" is not coming from just one party, as many of Trump's "prominent allies and former allies," such as Tucker Carlson, Megyn Kelly and Alex Jones, have been "sounding the loudest alarms of all."

As Radar reported, former Trump supporter Marjorie Taylor Greene also recently called the president "insane" over his highly controversial remarks, and political commentator and podcaster Joe Rogan, who previously endorsed Trump in the 2024 presidential election, has been strongly criticizing the conflict with Iran on The Joe Rogan Experience.

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White House Hits Back at Calls for Cognitive Testing

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The White House slammed Jamie Raskin in a scathing email.
Source: MEGA

The White House slammed Jamie Raskin in a scathing email.

As Raskin's letter made rounds on social media, the White House released a statement slamming the House Democrat for his request and taking aim at former President Joe Biden.

"Lightweight Jamie Raskin is a stupid person’s idea of a smart person," White House spokesperson Davis Ingle claimed in a scathing email sent to The Hill on Friday. "President Trump’s sharpness, unmatched energy, and historic accessibility stand in stark contrast to what we saw during the past four years when Democrats like Raskin intentionally covered up Joe Biden’s serious mental and physical decline from the American people."

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