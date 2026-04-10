EXCLUSIVE: How Prince Harry Was 'Bullied' By Queen Elizabeth — As She Only Had Eyes for William as a Future King
April 10 2026, Published 6:05 p.m. ET
Prince Harry was "psychologically oppressed" by Queen Elizabeth II while growing up, according to explosive new claims the late monarch's approach was due to her only having eyes for Prince William, who is the future king.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the allegations come from author Tom Bower, in his latest book Betrayal: Power, Deceit And The Fight For The Future Of The Royal Family.
Being the 'Spare' Shaped Prince Harry Early Life
The book examines the relationship between Prince Harry, 41, and his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, who died in September 2022 aged 96, suggesting while she showed warmth toward both grandsons, her priorities lay firmly with Prince William, 43, as heir to the throne.
Harry has previously explored his role as the "spare" in his aptly titled 2023 memoir Spare, following his decision to step back from royal duties and relocate to the United States with his wife, Meghan Markle, 44.
A royal source told us: "From quite a young age, Harry was conscious that he and William occupied very different positions within the family, and that inevitably shaped how they were treated.
"The monarchy operates on a clear hierarchy, and while that may seem abstract from the outside, it's something that's reinforced in everyday interactions.
"Harry picked up on those distinctions early on, and it influenced how he understood his place within the institution."
Elizabeth Championed the Future King
The insider added: "Much of the attention William received, especially from Queen Elizabeth, was tied to preparing him for his future role, but from Harry's perspective it could feel like he was being left on the margins.
"Even if the intention was practical rather than personal, the effect over time was that he felt secondary – as though he was adjacent to the center rather than part of it.
"That gradual sense of being overlooked made it difficult for him to feel equally valued, particularly within a family where roles are so clearly defined."
In Betrayal, Bower writes: "Harry never realised how he misunderstood his grandmother. Behind her genuine warmth, she correctly assessed Harry's weaknesses.
"Unlike the Queen's careful nurturing of William as a future monarch, eyewitnesses recalled that she had been 'patronising' towards Harry."
One senior Palace official disliked by Harry told Bower: "The younger brother was psychologically oppressed."
Lack of Support Sidelined the 'Spare'
The claims suggest a more complex relationship than the public image of familial closeness often portrayed during Elizabeth's reign.
Another source said: "Within the Palace, everything was mapped out with William at the center of a long-term strategy, and that naturally dictated how both brothers were raised and advised.
"There was always a clear sense of direction for him, whereas Harry's path was far less defined, which could leave him feeling like he was operating without the same level of purpose or support – even if no one explicitly meant for it to come across that way."
The insider added: "In a setting as tightly controlled and tradition-driven as the royal household, even the smallest differences in how attention is given, or expectations are set, can resonate deeply over time. Those nuances might seem insignificant from the outside, but within that environment they can shape how someone sees themselves and their role, and the emotional impact of that shouldn't be underestimated."
Charles Blindly Ignored Royal Red Flags
Bower also alleges King Charles, 77, failed to respond adequately to Harry's concerns before his departure from royal life.
Another passage in the book states: "'Don't bother to compete against William,' a senior Palace official advised (Harry).
"Frustrated, he found that his father ignored both his complaints and the danger signals. Until he met Meghan, Harry accepted his fate."
Princes William and Harry, once regarded as close, are now long estranged and living thousands of miles apart.
Their relationship is understood to have deteriorated further following the release of the Netflix series Harry & Meghan in 2022 and the publication of Spare the following year.
The brothers were last reported to have been in the same room at the funeral of their uncle, Lord Fellowes, in 2024, where they did not sit together or speak.
A spokesperson for Harry and Meghan has strongly rejected Bower's claims, accusing the author of going beyond legitimate criticism.
They said: "Mr Bower's commentary has long crossed the line from criticism into fixation. This is someone who has publicly stated, 'The monarchy in fact depends on actually obliterating the Sussexes from our state of life' – language that speaks for itself."