EXCLUSIVE: How Prince Harry Was 'Bullied' By Queen Elizabeth — As She Only Had Eyes for William as a Future King

The book examines the relationship between Prince Harry, 41, and his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, who died in September 2022 aged 96, suggesting while she showed warmth toward both grandsons, her priorities lay firmly with Prince William, 43, as heir to the throne.

Harry has previously explored his role as the "spare" in his aptly titled 2023 memoir Spare, following his decision to step back from royal duties and relocate to the United States with his wife, Meghan Markle, 44.

A royal source told us: "From quite a young age, Harry was conscious that he and William occupied very different positions within the family, and that inevitably shaped how they were treated.

"The monarchy operates on a clear hierarchy, and while that may seem abstract from the outside, it's something that's reinforced in everyday interactions.

"Harry picked up on those distinctions early on, and it influenced how he understood his place within the institution."