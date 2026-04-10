EXCLUSIVE: The Two Huge Reasons Harry Styles is Finally Ready to Settle Down With Zoë Kravitz
April 10 2026, Published 5:49 p.m. ET
Reformed ex-boyband playboy Harry Styles is said to be ready to settle down with Zoë Kravitz, with insiders telling RadarOnline.com his grief over the death of Liam Payne and a desire to embrace a clean-living lifestyle have driven the singer to look for a more serious, long-term future.
The 32-year-old former One Direction star has been dating Kravitz, 37, for around eight months after the pair was first linked in Rome last summer.
Since then, their relationship has gathered pace – from public outings in New York to Harry Styles meeting Zoë Kravitz's father, Lenny Kravitz, in Paris.
Once known for high-profile romances with figures including Taylor Swift, Kendall Jenner and Olivia Wilde, Styles is now said to be entering a markedly different phase.
Liam Payne Tragedy Shifts Perspective On Life
A music industry source said: "Harry has been deeply affected by everything he's seen happen around him, particularly when it comes to Liam Payne's death.
"It's made him confront how fragile things can be, even for people who seemed to have everything. That has stayed with him and shifted his priorities in a very real way."
The insider added: "At the same time, he has made a very conscious decision to step away from the excess that once defined parts of his lifestyle. He's focused on being healthier, more grounded, and more present – and that naturally leads him toward wanting something stable and lasting."
Focus On Stability And Long Term Commitment
Those close to Styles say that combination has accelerated his commitment to Kravitz.
Another source added: "This isn't just about being in love – it's about timing and where Harry is mentally. He's looking at life through a completely different lens now. The idea of building something meaningful with Zoë feels aligned with the person he wants to be.
"He's not interested in fleeting relationships anymore. He wants depth, consistency and a sense of home, and he sees that as something Zoë can offer."
Styles' evolving lifestyle has been noticeable since the end of his last tour.
Friends said he has moved away from the intensity of constant travel and socializing, opting instead for a quieter, more routine-driven existence.
"He's embracing a much calmer way of living," a source said. "Simple things – time at home, close friendships and creative work – have become far more important to him than the chaos he used to be surrounded by."
Proposal Buzz Grows As Relationship Deepens
Kravitz, an actor and musician in her own right, is said to have played a central role in that transition.
"Zoë brings a sense of balance into his life that he didn't have before," an insider told us.
"She's incredibly grounded and self-assured, and that has had a steadying influence on him. There's a mutual respect there that goes beyond the surface level of most celebrity relationships."
Those within Styles' circle believe the relationship has already reached a point where a proposal is a realistic next step.
"There's a genuine sense among his friends that this is heading somewhere permanent," a pal said. "He's investing in it emotionally in a way that feels very deliberate. It's not impulsive – it's thoughtful, and it reflects how much he's grown."
Styles has spoken publicly about wanting a family and meaningful connections, and those close to him say those ambitions now feel more tangible than ever.
"He's thinking long-term in a way he never really has before," a source said. "Everything in his life right now – his mindset, his lifestyle, his relationship – is pointing in that direction."
Former One Direction member Liam Payne died on October 16, 2024, aged 31 after a drug-addled fall from a third-floor hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
Preliminary findings indicated multiple traumatic injuries, while toxicology reports indicated a mix of substances in his system.