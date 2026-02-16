Prince William 'Distanced Himself' From Estranged Brother Prince Harry as He Prepares for the Throne, Princess Diana's Ex-Butler Claims 

Although there are undoubtedly many reasons behind the royal brothers' years-long rift, Burrell suggested part of the cause is that William's "path" in life is "very different" from Harry's. While William is next in line to rule after the eventual death of their father, King Charles III, Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, stepped back from their duties as royals in 2020 and have since built a life in Montecito, California.

"As [William] gets nearer and nearer to the throne, which will be in a few years, he has to remain isolated," Burrell noted. "He has to be in a world that is very tight and protected. He can’t let things leak out."

"He doesn't want to live in a world that can’t be controlled because, to be a monarch, you have to control the environment," he added. "You have to look after the crown."