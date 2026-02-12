EXCLUSIVE: Princess Diana 'Would Have Been Heartbroken and Devastated' Over Sons William and Harry's Estrangement

During her lifetime, she became known for her emotional candor, breaking with royal convention by publicly embracing AIDS patients, comforting landmine victims, and speaking openly about her struggles with mental health and bulimia.

At a time when stoicism defined the monarchy, Diana's vulnerability reshaped its public image.

One source who knew the "People's Princess" intimately said, "Diana would fly into crying fits at the drop of a hat because she felt everything so intensely.

"News on TV of a bombing, a hospital visit, even a personal family decision – it all went straight to her heart. That emotional transparency was not a weakness. It was the very thing that redefined how the public saw the monarchy."