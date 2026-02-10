EXCLUSIVE: Inside Prince Harry's 'Battle Plan' to Heal Rift with Prince William Before His Brother Takes the Throne
Feb. 9 2026, Published 7:06 p.m. ET
Prince Harry is preparing a concerted effort to reconcile with his estranged brother Prince William ahead of the Prince of Wales' eventual ascension to the throne, amid growing signs the younger royal is ready to "bury the hatchet" after years of tension.
Royal sources and experts have told RadarOnline.com Harry, 41, has been quietly mapping out what one insider described as a "carefully timed diplomacy mission and battle plan" aimed at easing a feud that has defined the modern monarchy for years.
Invictus Games Could Create Moment for Brothers’ Reunion
His plan, said to coincide with next year's Invictus Games in Birmingham, could present the first real opportunity for a public reunion between the brothers since the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in 2022.
One palace aide said: "It feels like Harry is testing the waters for peace. The Invictus Games in Birmingham is set to be key as his olive branch moment – something symbolic but safe, under the banner of a cause everyone can support.
"The memory of that first Games in 2014 still lingers, with Charles, Camilla, and William all there, proud and unified. If they chose to appear together again, it wouldn't just be a family photo opportunity – it would signal to the world that the royals are finally ready to move past the fractures of the last few years."
Rift Between William and Harry Still Runs Deep
Relations between Prince William and Prince Harry deteriorated after Harry's marriage to Meghan Markle in 2018 and their move to California two years later.
The pair last spoke publicly at the Queen's funeral, with Harry later detailing his grievances in the 2023 memoir Spare, portraying William, 43, as temperamental and unyielding.
The Prince of Wales, however, has resisted efforts to mend fences.
One royal source insisted: "So far, there's no real indication that William wants to reopen that door. He's deeply protective of his family and feels that too much damage was done in public for things to simply be smoothed over. It's not about stubbornness so much as caution – he doesn't want another round of emotional fallout played out in front of the cameras. For now, his position seems to be to wait and see rather than rush into anything."
Harry Seen as Willing to Blink First
They added: "Privately, there's a growing sense that the stalemate can't go on forever. Harry seems to realize that one of them has to blink, and he's willing to be that person. He knows the clock is ticking – William's role is evolving, the monarchy is changing – and it's in everyone's interest to lower the temperature before the weight of the Crown shifts again. At this stage it isn't really about apologies or blame, but about creating a calmer foundation for when William eventually takes the throne."
That sentiment was echoed by another insider, who claimed Harry's recent correspondence with his father points to a broader olive branch.
Another palace source said: "Harry's approach now is about quiet signaling rather than grand statements. He wants to show he can be part of the fold again without stirring the pot – reminding the family, and the public, that he can support the institution in his own way.
"It's a gradual process, a series of small gestures designed to rebuild trust before any big, headline-grabbing moment. He knows William is harder to reach, but he's holding on to the idea that consistency might eventually melt the ice between them."
King Charles Takes Tentative Steps Toward Reconciliation
Cancer-stricken King Charles III, 77, has already taken tentative steps toward repairing ties with his younger son.
The two shared tea at Clarence House last year, marking what aides privately described as "a respectful" if "cautious reset."
One royal commentator said: "It's possible Charles has reached a point of quiet reflection where he accepts that Harry is entitled to his viewpoints.
"In private, he may acknowledge that father and son have both made mistakes, but he's old enough – and wise enough now – to see how his own choices shaped Harry's sense of isolation.
"That self-awareness seems to make him more open to reconciliation than William, who still views things through the prism of duty and self-protection. Charles, by contrast, appears to be seeking a little peace before it's too late."