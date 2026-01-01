EXCLUSIVE: Prince William and Harry's Bitter Estrangement Set to 'Explode Like Dynamite' in 2026

They warned us the rivalry could "explode like dynamite," particularly in the spring, and if King Charles, 77, passes away from his cancer.

The alert comes as the royal family approaches another year marked by limited contact between the brothers. William and Harry last appeared in the same spot in August 2024 at the funeral of their uncle, Lord Robert Fellowes, held at St. Mary's Church in Snettisham, Norfolk.

Observers noted they did not speak or sit near each other.

Before that, their only recent encounter was at Charles' coronation in May 2023, where interaction was minimal and carefully managed.

Our source claimed: "Harry moves into 2026 driven by a strong desire to assert himself and push forward with his ambitions. The year brings scope for new beginnings and collaborative projects that feel energizing and full of potential, but he may encounter obstacles that force him to rethink and adapt his approach along the way."