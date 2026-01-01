EXCLUSIVE: Prince William and Harry's Bitter Estrangement Set to 'Explode Like Dynamite' in 2026
Jan. 1 2026, Published 5:00 p.m. ET
Prince William is facing what one royal watcher tells RadarOnline.com will be a "literally explosive" new phase in his estrangement from his younger brother, with tensions between the two men forecast to reach a dramatic flashpoint in 2026.
The Prince of Wales, 43, and Prince Harry, 41, have been locked in a bitter rift for years, but a palace aide who once advised their late mother, Princess Diana, says the coming year could see the conflict intensify rather than fade.
Prince Harry's Obstacles
They warned us the rivalry could "explode like dynamite," particularly in the spring, and if King Charles, 77, passes away from his cancer.
The alert comes as the royal family approaches another year marked by limited contact between the brothers. William and Harry last appeared in the same spot in August 2024 at the funeral of their uncle, Lord Robert Fellowes, held at St. Mary's Church in Snettisham, Norfolk.
Observers noted they did not speak or sit near each other.
Before that, their only recent encounter was at Charles' coronation in May 2023, where interaction was minimal and carefully managed.
Our source claimed: "Harry moves into 2026 driven by a strong desire to assert himself and push forward with his ambitions. The year brings scope for new beginnings and collaborative projects that feel energizing and full of potential, but he may encounter obstacles that force him to rethink and adapt his approach along the way."
Does Prince William Want Revenge on Harry?
"His rivalry with William could explode like dynamite this year," the source added. The insider also predicted the spring could be especially volatile for the brothers' relationship.
They explained: "If Charles passes away from cancer, which he may well do in the next six months, despite optimism over his condition, the brothers' bitterness could explode. There are already widespread rumors William wants to take revenge on Harry for the likes of his memoir Spare by looking at stripping him of his royal titles, and the pair would have to collaborate on planning for their father's funeral, which could erupt in explosive rows."
The brothers' estrangement has deep roots. Tensions between the pair emerged as early as 2016, when William is said to have raised concerns about Harry's rapidly developing relationship with Meghan Markle, now 44.
The split widened dramatically after Harry and Markle stepped back from royal duties in 2020 and relocated to California, followed by a series of high-profile interviews and Harry's memoir Spare.
A 'Long History of Bitterness Between the Brothers'
Harry has spoken publicly about wanting reconciliation, particularly with his father. He met Charles briefly for tea at Clarence House in September 2025, their first in-person meeting in 19 months. But the talks lasted only 54 minutes.
A source familiar with Harry's thinking said: "He genuinely wants to rebuild a connection with his father, and there is no question about that."
The insider added that while Harry still feels wronged by the royal family, he would prefer peace to constant conflict. Whether that desire extends to repairing ties with William remains uncertain.
Another royal source claimed: "There is a long history of bitterness between the brothers, and if that tension is going to break in any direction, 2026 appears to be the moment it finally comes to a head."
Insiders said the rivalry between the royal brothers could also erupt in 2027, which will mark the 30th anniversary of their mother's death.
A source claimed: "They are already in the process of planning very different projects, and Harry has been in talks to produce a tell-all documentary about the impact of Diana's death on his family, as well as her troubled marriage to Charles. If he goes ahead, William will be furious as he does not want his mother's death to become a moment to be capitalized on."