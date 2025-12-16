EXCLUSIVE: King Charles Cancer Battle Latest — And How He Is Poised to Invite Harry and Meghan for 'One Last Christmas'

The monarch, 77, who was diagnosed last year with an undisclosed form of cancer , is preparing for the holiday season while carefully managing his health.

King Charles is pressing ahead with plans for a deeply symbolic Christmas as he continues cancer treatment, with royal sources telling RadarOnline.com the monarch is considering inviting Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to the festivities in what some insiders describe as a potential final chance for a full family reconciliation.

King Charles is said to be considering inviting Prince Harry and Markle to Christmas celebrations.

The insider claimed: "An invitation to Prince Harry has not been completely ruled out if the king truly wants to spend time with his immediate family. There has always been a sense that the emotional door was never fully closed."

A senior royal source said the king's mindset has shifted after what they described as a bruising year for the monarchy.

Against that backdrop, discussion has intensified around whether the monarch will extend an olive branch to his estranged younger son, Harry, 41, his wife, Markle, 44, and his grandchildren, Prince Archie , 6, and Princess Lilibet, 4, after years of bitter division within the royal family.

He has confirmed he will scale back treatment in the new year following his illness being caught in an early diagnosis, and amid what aides describe as a positive response to medical intervention.

"Some believe this could be the last Christmas where he feels well enough to bring the whole family together, which is why there is quiet speculation he may attempt to draw Harry and Meghan back in, even if only for a short time."

Another royal insider said, "There is a growing feeling that the king is being guided more by his own mortality than by royal protocol.

"And despite his positive cancer updates, he knows if things take a turn for the worse, it could be his last Christmas."

"After such a turbulent year, particularly given the king's health and the continuing repercussions from dealing with Prince Andrew , it is understandable that Charles would want this Christmas to carry deeper meaning," the source added.

One claimed: "The truth is that the strain between Prince William and Prince Harry has not been resolved."

However, sources caution the royal exile's rift with his older brother, Prince William , 43, remains unresolved.

In May, Harry publicly signaled a desire for a reunion with The Firm. Speaking to the BBC, he said he "would love reconciliation" with his family, particularly in light of his father's health fight.

One senior palace aide told us the Sussexes' presence at the traditional royal festive party could overwhelm the occasion.

They added: "Having the Sussexes present would inevitably become a major distraction. Even a brief appearance would dominate headlines and risk overwhelming what is meant to be a private family celebration.

"The overriding fear is more controversy at the worst possible time. There is still deep unease about trust, and many within the family worry that private moments could once again become public."

Charles addressed his health directly in a recorded message broadcast on Friday, December 12, as part of a campaign promoting early cancer screening.

"Early diagnosis quite simply saves lives," Charles said at the time. "I know, too, what a difference it has made in my own case, enabling me to continue leading a full and active life even while undergoing treatment."

Reflecting on the past 22 months, he added that learning millions were not up to date on screenings in Britain had troubled him deeply.

"That is at least 9 million opportunities for early diagnosis being missed," he said.

Charles highlighted stark survival statistics, noting when bowel cancer is caught early, "around nine in 10 people survive for at least five years," compared with "just one in 10" when diagnosed late.

Palace officials stressed it should not be assumed the king is suffering from bowel cancer, saying the disease was discovered during treatment for an enlarged prostate.

Since disclosing his diagnosis, Charles has resumed public duties and used his experience to encourage awareness.

Visiting a cancer treatment center last year, he told a patient as they were pumped with chemo drugs through an IV drip: "It's always a bit of a shock, isn't it, when they tell you."