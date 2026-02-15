EXCLUSIVE: Prince William 'Set to Lawyer Up on Prince Harry' to Stop Him and Wife Meghan Churning Out 'Sickening' Princess Diana 30th Death Anniversary Doc

Harry, 41, and his wife, Meghan Markle, 44, are understood to be developing the Diana documentary project as part of their multimillion-dollar deal with the streaming service, following their decision to step back from royal duties in 2020 and relocate to California.

Sources said the film would examine Diana's life, her treatment by the media and the monarchy, and the impact of her death on her sons.

According to insiders, the prospect of revisiting Diana's story in a commercial production has reopened old wounds between the brothers.

But one source said Harry is determined to proceed. "Harry is utterly convinced that commemorating his mother is something he has an inherent right to do as her son," they added.

"In his mind, Diana's memory is not the property of the institution or something that requires his brother's consent. He strongly resists the idea that the palace, or anyone else, should have the authority to decide how her life is remembered or presented."