EXCLUSIVE: Prince William 'Set to Lawyer Up on Prince Harry' to Stop Him and Wife Meghan Churning Out 'Sickening' Princess Diana 30th Death Anniversary Doc
Feb. 15 2026, Published 11:30 a.m. ET
Prince William is said to be prepared to take legal advice over plans by his brother Prince Harry to produce a documentary marking the 30th anniversary of their mother Princess Diana's death – a project sources have told RadarOnline.com the future king finds "sickening and deeply distressing."
The estranged brothers' latest looming dispute centers on a proposed Netflix documentary scheduled for August 2027, marking three decades since Diana died in Paris.
Netflix Princess Diana Project Details
Harry, 41, and his wife, Meghan Markle, 44, are understood to be developing the Diana documentary project as part of their multimillion-dollar deal with the streaming service, following their decision to step back from royal duties in 2020 and relocate to California.
Sources said the film would examine Diana's life, her treatment by the media and the monarchy, and the impact of her death on her sons.
According to insiders, the prospect of revisiting Diana's story in a commercial production has reopened old wounds between the brothers.
But one source said Harry is determined to proceed. "Harry is utterly convinced that commemorating his mother is something he has an inherent right to do as her son," they added.
"In his mind, Diana's memory is not the property of the institution or something that requires his brother's consent. He strongly resists the idea that the palace, or anyone else, should have the authority to decide how her life is remembered or presented."
Prince William’s Concern Over Meghan Markle's Involvement
The source added William's growing anger over the prospect of the film being in planning has been intensified by Markle's role behind the scenes.
They said: "What has struck a nerve for William is the extent of Meghan's role in the project. He feels that allowing her to influence or derive any benefit from Diana's legacy crosses a deeply personal boundary, and he experiences it as a betrayal of his mother rather than a tribute."
Another insider said Harry's motivations stem from long-held grievances.
"Harry has long felt that his mother's life and death have been poorly handled by those meant to protect her," the insider claimed.
"He believes that at critical moments, when Diana needed empathy and support, the institution failed to provide it. As a result, he does not see the monarchy as a credible custodian of her legacy and is adamant that her story should be told outside palace structures."
'Netflix Is a Huge Trigger' for Prince William
That position places Harry directly at odds with William. Sources said the Prince of Wales views the project as exploitative.
"From William's point of view, this crosses a line that none of their past disputes ever approached," one insider added.
"He feels that transforming his mother's life into marketable content is deeply distasteful, and he firmly believes Diana herself would have been appalled by the idea of her story being repackaged for profit, especially by a global streaming platform."
The involvement of Netflix has further inflamed tensions. The company also produced The Crown, a dramatization of royal history that William is widely reported to dislike.
"Netflix is a huge trigger for William," a source said. "He has never hidden his anger about The Crown, and this feels like reopening a fight he thought should be over."
Will the Project Move Forward?
William and Harry have previously worked together to honor their mother.
In 2017, they appeared jointly in the BBC documentary Diana, 7 Days, and in 2021, they unveiled a statue of Diana at Kensington Palace on what would have been her 60th birthday.
Harry has frequently spoken about losing his mother at age 12 and the trauma of walking behind her coffin.
Sources now said William is exploring ways to halt any 30th death anniversary project on their tragic mother.
A palace aide warned, "William is prepared to take this as far as necessary. He is actively exploring every available obstacle that could be placed in the project's path, from legal avenues to institutional influence, and he is willing to use whatever leverage exists to challenge it."