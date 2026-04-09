Joe Rogan Admits to Being 'Politically Homeless' as Podcaster Continues to Distance Himself From Trump — Neither Party 'Makes Any Sense'
April 9 2026, Published 1:50 p.m. ET
Joe Rogan confessed that he considers himself "politically homeless," despite endorsing Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
During a recent installment of The Joe Rogan Experience, the podcast host, 58, said he finds the political climate "so stupid."
'I've Been Politically Homeless for a Long Time'
"I’ve always been political. I’ve been politically homeless for a long f---ing time. Neither one of them make any sense to me," he said, lashing out at both the Democrat and Republican parties. "We need like a logical centrist government that’s, like, just says, there’s a lot of things that we should do to make this country a better place."
"We can do these things and we don’t have to attach them to left or right," he continued.
Pointing out the stark divide between parties, Rogan noted, "Anything that the left says that’s logical, the people on the right, they immediately dismiss it because it’s coming from the left, and that happens the same where the left does it to people in the right."
Joe Rogan Compares Politics to Football
"It’s dumb — it’s a team thing," the former Fear Factor host explained. "It’s like the Dolphins vs. the Raiders — it’s just, you pick a f---ing team."
Rogan then took another shot at the two-party system, noting that some people are not "open-minded" and "love a good, rigid ideology," claiming it's because they don't have to "think" for themselves, instead falling back on a "predetermined pattern of opinions."
Joe Rogan Dubs MAGA Crowd 'Dorks'
This is just one more in a string of recent criticisms Rogan has given that span both parties, MAGA, Donald Trump and the ongoing conflict with Iran.
As Radar previously reported, the podcaster branded many MAGA fans "dorks."
"A lot of them [are] these really weird f--king uninteresting, unintelligent people that have got something they cling to and and there’s a lot of people that are just real genuine patriots and they’re all lumped into this one group and you got to accept the dorks, too? F--k that!" he said.
"Like the concept of making America great is a great idea," he continued. "But as soon as you have a f--king team and you allow anybody to join up, you don’t even have try-outs for your team, so you’ve got a bunch of f--king dips--ts that are running around spouting out opinions and you have to go along with them because they’re MAGA."
War to Distract From 'Problems at Home'
Rogan also recently appeared to suggest that Trump may have instigated the bombing of Iran to distract from rampant criticism of his presidency and "problems at home."
"I’m not saying that’s why they bombed Iran, but that would be a way to do it," he noted. "If you’re that psychotic, and if you’re thinking about doing it anyway, you might be able to justify it ... People have always done that, also, to stay in power."