Joe Rogan Admits to Being 'Politically Homeless' as Podcaster Continues to Distance Himself From Trump — Neither Party 'Makes Any Sense'

"I’ve always been political. I’ve been politically homeless for a long f---ing time. Neither one of them make any sense to me," he said, lashing out at both the Democrat and Republican parties. "We need like a logical centrist government that’s, like, just says, there’s a lot of things that we should do to make this country a better place."

"We can do these things and we don’t have to attach them to left or right," he continued.

Pointing out the stark divide between parties, Rogan noted, "Anything that the left says that’s logical, the people on the right, they immediately dismiss it because it’s coming from the left, and that happens the same where the left does it to people in the right."