Inside Blake Lively's Decision to Settle Justin Baldoni Legal War: Star Kicks Off Bid to Rebuild 'Ruined' Career by Making Shock Appearance at Met Gala

The insider added: "The general view now is that she's made her bed and she can lie in it. I don't think people in Hollywood are shedding tears over her."

Both Lively and Baldoni had been battling it out after the actress filed a sexual harassment lawsuit against the actor and also sued his publicists for allegedly orchestrating a subsequent smear campaign against her following their work together on the film, It Ends With Us.

On Monday, May 4, Lively's counsel Michael Gottlieb and Esra Hudson, and Wayfarer lawyers Bryan Freedman and Ellyn Garofalo, issued a joint statement confirming the settlement.

It read: "The end product – the movie It Ends with Us – is a source of pride to all of us who worked to bring it to life. Raising awareness, and making a meaningful impact in the lives of domestic violence survivors – and all survivors – is a goal that we stand behind."

"We acknowledge the process presented challenges and recognize concerns raised by Ms. Lively deserved to be heard," the statement continued. "We remain firmly committed to workplaces free of improprieties and unproductive environments. It is our sincere hope that this brings closure and allows all involved to move forward constructively and in peace, including a respectful environment online."

The terms of the agreement have yet to be revealed.