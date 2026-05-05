'She Has Her Limits': Prince Harry 'Upset' Kate Middleton with 'Horribly Demoralizing' Comments about King Charles' Cancer Battle

Kate, 44, had previously worked hard to reunite the warring brothers, but Harry’s negative tone surrounding Charles' illness struck a chord with his sister-in-law, who's also battled cancer, sparking her decision to also cut ties with the Duke.

William, meanwhile, was allegedly "apoplectic with rage" over Harry’s comments, made in a 2025 BBC interview when the Duke revealed he "didn't know how much longer (his) father had," after his 2024 diagnosis with an unspecified form of cancer.

Andersen said: “The damage was done: seeds of doubt concerning the King's chances for a full recovery had been sown.”