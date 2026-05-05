'She Has Her Limits': Prince Harry 'Upset' Kate Middleton with 'Horribly Demoralizing' Comments about King Charles' Cancer Battle
May 5 2026, Published 8:14 a.m. ET
Prince Harry "upset" Kate Middleton by making "horribly demoralizing" comments about King Charles' cancer battle, according to new claims.
RadarOnline.com can reveal royal author Christopher Andersen alleges in his new book about the Princess of Wales that the remarks caused an even greater divide between Harry, 41, and his estranged brother Prince William, 43.
Given Up On Harry
Kate, 44, had previously worked hard to reunite the warring brothers, but Harry’s negative tone surrounding Charles' illness struck a chord with his sister-in-law, who's also battled cancer, sparking her decision to also cut ties with the Duke.
William, meanwhile, was allegedly "apoplectic with rage" over Harry’s comments, made in a 2025 BBC interview when the Duke revealed he "didn't know how much longer (his) father had," after his 2024 diagnosis with an unspecified form of cancer.
Andersen said: “The damage was done: seeds of doubt concerning the King's chances for a full recovery had been sown.”
William Was 'Apoplectic' With Rage'
And on Kate and William’s reaction, he added that the Princess was “more disappointed than angry,” but Prince William, on the other hand, was reportedly "apoplectic" with rage.
"William, who had already slammed the door shut on his brother over what Harry wrote in Spare, was, in the words of a courtier, 'apoplectic' with rage," Andersen writes.
"Now it was time to nail the door shut once and for all, and for the first time Kate, who had worked harder than anyone to mend the rift between the brothers, willingly handed her husband a hammer."
A Sandringham staffer revealed that while she is "the sweetest, most loving person you could ever know," even she "has her limits."
The Final Straw For Kate
Speaking to US Weekly about the excerpt from Kate! The Courage, Grace, and Power of the Woman Who Will Be Queen, Andersen shared his thoughts on why this may have proved the final straw for Kate.
"I think Kate's relationship with her father-in-law over their shared cancer battles really has made her much more sensitive to King Charles's feelings," he explained.
"She knows better than anyone that having someone publicly imply you may be at death's door is horribly demoralising."
The Princess of Wales announced her own cancer diagnosis in 2024, just one month after Charles, 77, went public with his.
Andersen claims that Harry's comments from the interview were what "changed things" for Kate, when she'd previously made attempts to bridge the widening gap between the brothers.
"I'm sure Kate must have felt stung by that comment as well, since she is in a situation very similar to the king's," Andersen added."
RadarOnline.com recently told how William wants no part of Harry and wife Meghan Markle's likely return to the U.K. this summer,
According to insiders, King Charles is desperate to broker peace between his sons and finally spend precious time with grandchildren Archie, 6, and Lilibet, 4, at his beloved Sandringham estate in Norfolk, England.
“Charles is at the point where he wants to forgive Harry and find a path forward, but William simply won't hear of it, no matter what his father says," confided an insider.
"It's become a huge battle because William carries enormous influence behind the scenes. And the truth is, many within the Firm still believe Harry and Meghan are toxic – so Charles doesn't have much support when it comes to welcoming them back."