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EXCLUSIVE: William V Harry at Sandringham — Estranged Princes Set for Showdown as Future King Wants Nothing to Do With Brother and Meghan Markle's UK Comeback

William and Harry has been facing a Sandringham showdown as Meghan Markle's UK return fuels tensions.
Source: MEGA

William and Harry has been facing a Sandringham showdown as Meghan Markle's UK return fuels tensions.

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May 3 2026, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

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Prince William wants no part of [Prince] Harry and wife Meghan [Markle]'s return to the U.K. this summer, and it's all leading toward a showdown at Sandringham, sources told RadarOnline.com.

According to insiders, King Charles is desperate to broker peace between his sons and finally spend precious time with grandchildren Archie, 6, and Lilibet, 4, at his beloved Sandringham estate in Norfolk, England.

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Charles Wants Peace, William Refuses

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King Charles is allegedly seeking reconciliation with Prince Harry despite Prince William's opposition.
Source: James Whatling / MEGA

King Charles is allegedly seeking reconciliation with Prince Harry despite Prince William's opposition.

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The monarch has not seen the children in four years – and sources said he's increasingly frustrated that William's hard-line stance against his brother is standing in the way.

"Charles is at the point where he wants to forgive Harry and find a path forward, but William simply won't hear of it, no matter what his father says," confided an insider.

"It's become a huge battle because William carries enormous influence behind the scenes. And the truth is, many within the Firm still believe Harry and Meghan are toxic – so Charles doesn't have much support when it comes to welcoming them back."

While Prince Harry and his father are said to be back on speaking terms, William has reportedly never forgiven his younger brother for what he sees as a series of betrayals – from Harry's explosive interviews and TV appearances to the damaging claims made about William and Princess Kate in Harry's 2023 bombshell memoir, Spare.

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Security Row Fuels Royal Family Rift

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Prince William remains at odds with Prince Harry over claims made in the memoir 'Spare.'
Source: ALPR / AdMedia / MEGA

Prince William remains at odds with Prince Harry over claims made in the memoir 'Spare.'

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The feud has only been made worse by an ongoing security issue. When Harry and Markle officially stepped back from royal duties on March 31, 2020, and moved to the U.S. to pursue financial independence, they also lost their taxpayer-funded palace security.

Since then, Harry has made it clear he refuses to bring Markle and the children back to Britain without what he considers adequate protection.

Now, Harry is reportedly hoping for an official invitation to stay with his father at Sandringham – a move that could automatically trigger a formal security detail.

But with William said to be strongly opposed to any reconciliation, Charles is reluctant to override his eldest son's position, said the source.

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Security Denial Sparks Royal Power Struggle

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Security concerns continue to block Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's return to the U.K.
Source: MEGA

Security concerns continue to block Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's return to the U.K.

"Harry still hasn't gotten security approved, and it's looking increasingly likely it'll be denied," said the insider. "Politically, it's not seen as something that would go down well with the public – and William is said to be thrilled because in his eyes, Harry is getting exactly what he deserves."

The source added Charles has been trying to push the issue behind the scenes, lobbying key decision-makers to make it happen – but he's running into fierce resistance.

"Charles is convinced William is meddling and quietly working against him," said the insider. "He's absolutely furious and has demanded William back down, but William is only digging in harder. They're at a total standstill – and time is running out."

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