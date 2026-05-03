EXCLUSIVE: William V Harry at Sandringham — Estranged Princes Set for Showdown as Future King Wants Nothing to Do With Brother and Meghan Markle's UK Comeback

The monarch has not seen the children in four years – and sources said he's increasingly frustrated that William's hard-line stance against his brother is standing in the way.

"Charles is at the point where he wants to forgive Harry and find a path forward, but William simply won't hear of it, no matter what his father says," confided an insider.

"It's become a huge battle because William carries enormous influence behind the scenes. And the truth is, many within the Firm still believe Harry and Meghan are toxic – so Charles doesn't have much support when it comes to welcoming them back."

While Prince Harry and his father are said to be back on speaking terms, William has reportedly never forgiven his younger brother for what he sees as a series of betrayals – from Harry's explosive interviews and TV appearances to the damaging claims made about William and Princess Kate in Harry's 2023 bombshell memoir, Spare.