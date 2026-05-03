EXCLUSIVE: Heather Locklear and Lorenzo Lamas are On! Eighties Pin-Up's Romance With Fellow Vintage Heartthrob Shifts into High Gear
May 3 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET
Eighties babe Heather Locklear's romance with fellow vintage heartthrob Lorenzo Lamas is shifting into high gear – even though RadarOnline.com can reveal that friends are warning her that he's a notorious cad who will leave her with a shattered heart.
The 68-year-old skirt chaser, who's been married six times and engaged two other times, "is an incredibly charming guy and has totally swept Heather off her feet," said a source.
Even though the Melrose Place spitfire, 64, knows all about his long history of womanizing, she's throwing caution to the wind and taking the plunge, revealed the source.
Heather Locklear Bets Big on Love
"She's convinced she and Lorenzo are the real deal who can go all the way. From her perspective it's great that he's lived a full life and as she readily admits, she's far from a shrinking violet, either."
As readers know, the Spin City star also has a rocky track record when it comes to love. Her two marriages – to Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee and Bon Jovi guitarist Richie Sambora – ended in divorce.
Starting in 2020, she had a tumultuous on-again, off-again relationship with motorcycle racer – and former high school sweetheart – Chris Heisser, until they split last year.
Sober Couple Goes Public With Romance
After secretly dating for months, Locklear and Lamas went public with their romance in Las Vegas last New Year's Eve, when pictures of them circulated online.
But despite their visit to Sin City, both the Dynasty alum and the Falcon Crest hunk are now "proudly sober," according to the source.
The Renegade star, the son of actors Fernando Lamas and Arlene Dahl and the stepson of swimmer-actress Esther Williams, has admitted to hard partying in his earlier days.
From Addiction Struggles to Healthy Love
And Locklear, who has been to rehab more than 20 times, has long struggled with alcohol and drug addiction.
But both now prioritize healthy living and even hang out together in the same friend group.
"They never run out of things to talk about," said the source. "And even though there are cynics in her world who don't approve, she's paying them no notice and trusting her gut on this."