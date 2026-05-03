EXCLUSIVE: Heather Locklear and Lorenzo Lamas are On! Eighties Pin-Up's Romance With Fellow Vintage Heartthrob Shifts into High Gear

Eighties babe Heather Locklear's romance with fellow vintage heartthrob Lorenzo Lamas is shifting into high gear – even though RadarOnline.com can reveal that friends are warning her that he's a notorious cad who will leave her with a shattered heart.

The 68-year-old skirt chaser, who's been married six times and engaged two other times, "is an incredibly charming guy and has totally swept Heather off her feet," said a source.

Even though the Melrose Place spitfire, 64, knows all about his long history of womanizing, she's throwing caution to the wind and taking the plunge, revealed the source.