Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Katy Perry
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Katy Perry's Latest Wrecking Ball — How Sagging Singer is Crumbling Under Ruby Rose's Sordid New Allegations

Katy Perry has been facing a fallout as Ruby Rose's allegations spark scrutiny over the singer's latest troubles.
Source: MEGA

Katy Perry has been facing a fallout as Ruby Rose's allegations spark scrutiny over the singer's latest troubles.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

May 5 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Concerned Katy Perry is fighting to save her reputation – and her romance with her new boyfriend, former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, following sexual assault claims from ex-pal Ruby Rose, but the scandal is just the latest black eye for the I Kissed a Girl singer, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

An insider confided: "Justin is being 100 percent supportive, but it's still a horribly painful situation. Katy can't help but worry about how it could impact things with him. He has his own image to protect."

Article continues below advertisement

Bombshell Allegations Against Perry

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
wennphotosseven
Source: KH1 / WENN.com / MEGA

Katy Perry denied Ruby Rose's claims as her rep calls the allegations 'categorically false' and 'dangerous, reckless lies.'

Article continues below advertisement

In a social media post, Aussie actress Rose, 40, alleged nearly two decades ago Perry, 41, rubbed "her disgusting v----- on my face until... I projectile vomited on her" at a nightclub Down Under.

A rep for the Teenage Dream hitmaker called the allegations "categorically false" and "dangerous, reckless lies."

Yet, Rose, who starred in Orange Is the New Black and Batwoman, said she recently filed a police report.

Perry has not been charged with a crime, but lawmen have confirmed they're investigating an alleged 2010 assault.

Jacqueline Harris, a rep for the Office of Public Prosecution in Victoria, Australia, noted the state has "no statute of limitations on prosecuting indictable [serious] crimes."

Article continues below advertisement

Perry's Nightmare

Article continues below advertisement
Rose said she filed a police report as authorities investigate an alleged 2010 incident involving Perry.
Source: Lumeimages / MEGA

Rose said she filed a police report as authorities investigate an alleged 2010 incident involving Perry.

Article continues below advertisement

A former manager at the nightclub, Spice Market, told a media outlet that both Perry and Rose had "too much to drink" and said he did not see any alleged sexual assault on the night in question.

The insider said: "Katy is confident that she will be cleared – but it's still a nightmare."

Defenders of Perry point out that Rose wrote an essay about her newfound sobriety in 2011 that discussed a night where she "threw up on Katy Perry" and insisted "nothing horrific happened."

Yet, critics recalled then 27-year-old Perry groping fellow pop star Justin Bieber at age 18 backstage at a Wembley Stadium concert in England in 2012.

Article continues below advertisement

Past Allegations Resurface

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Miley Cyrus has banned Liz Hurley from her wedding as the singer plans a strictly family-only celebration.

EXCLUSIVE: Miley Cyrus Banning Dad's Lover Liz Hurley From Her Wedding — Friends Say Singer Wants Big Day to Be a Family Day Only

Kim Kardashian's romance with Lewis Hamilton has stalled as fears grow she may be jinxing the track ace.

EXCLUSIVE: Kim Kardashian's Race-Car Romance With Lewis Hamilton Stalls — Amid Fears She's Jinxing Track Ace

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
Critics recalled Perry allegedly groping 18-year-old Justin Bieber backstage at a 2012 Wembley Stadium concert.
Source: Courtesy Wynn Las Vegas/Mega / MEGA

Critics recalled Perry allegedly groping 18-year-old Justin Bieber backstage at a 2012 Wembley Stadium concert.

Perry has also faced backlash for her legal fight with Carl Westcott, 85, over a Montecito, Calif., mansion.

She and her ex-fiancé, Orlando Bloom, had bought the $15million home from Westcott in 2020, but the disabled veteran attempted to nix the deal due to his alleged mental incapacity.

A judge ruled in Perry's favor – and she was later awarded $1.8million in damages from Westcott for lost rental income.

While she was legally victorious, sources said it cost her plenty of goodwill in the court of public opinion.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.