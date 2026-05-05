EXCLUSIVE: Katy Perry's Latest Wrecking Ball — How Sagging Singer is Crumbling Under Ruby Rose's Sordid New Allegations
May 5 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET
Concerned Katy Perry is fighting to save her reputation – and her romance with her new boyfriend, former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, following sexual assault claims from ex-pal Ruby Rose, but the scandal is just the latest black eye for the I Kissed a Girl singer, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
An insider confided: "Justin is being 100 percent supportive, but it's still a horribly painful situation. Katy can't help but worry about how it could impact things with him. He has his own image to protect."
Bombshell Allegations Against Perry
In a social media post, Aussie actress Rose, 40, alleged nearly two decades ago Perry, 41, rubbed "her disgusting v----- on my face until... I projectile vomited on her" at a nightclub Down Under.
A rep for the Teenage Dream hitmaker called the allegations "categorically false" and "dangerous, reckless lies."
Yet, Rose, who starred in Orange Is the New Black and Batwoman, said she recently filed a police report.
Perry has not been charged with a crime, but lawmen have confirmed they're investigating an alleged 2010 assault.
Jacqueline Harris, a rep for the Office of Public Prosecution in Victoria, Australia, noted the state has "no statute of limitations on prosecuting indictable [serious] crimes."
Perry's Nightmare
A former manager at the nightclub, Spice Market, told a media outlet that both Perry and Rose had "too much to drink" and said he did not see any alleged sexual assault on the night in question.
The insider said: "Katy is confident that she will be cleared – but it's still a nightmare."
Defenders of Perry point out that Rose wrote an essay about her newfound sobriety in 2011 that discussed a night where she "threw up on Katy Perry" and insisted "nothing horrific happened."
Yet, critics recalled then 27-year-old Perry groping fellow pop star Justin Bieber at age 18 backstage at a Wembley Stadium concert in England in 2012.
Past Allegations Resurface
Perry has also faced backlash for her legal fight with Carl Westcott, 85, over a Montecito, Calif., mansion.
She and her ex-fiancé, Orlando Bloom, had bought the $15million home from Westcott in 2020, but the disabled veteran attempted to nix the deal due to his alleged mental incapacity.
A judge ruled in Perry's favor – and she was later awarded $1.8million in damages from Westcott for lost rental income.
While she was legally victorious, sources said it cost her plenty of goodwill in the court of public opinion.