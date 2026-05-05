EXCLUSIVE: Katy Perry's Latest Wrecking Ball — How Sagging Singer is Crumbling Under Ruby Rose's Sordid New Allegations

In a social media post, Aussie actress Rose, 40, alleged nearly two decades ago Perry, 41, rubbed "her disgusting v----- on my face until... I projectile vomited on her" at a nightclub Down Under.

A rep for the Teenage Dream hitmaker called the allegations "categorically false" and "dangerous, reckless lies."

Yet, Rose, who starred in Orange Is the New Black and Batwoman, said she recently filed a police report.

Perry has not been charged with a crime, but lawmen have confirmed they're investigating an alleged 2010 assault.

Jacqueline Harris, a rep for the Office of Public Prosecution in Victoria, Australia, noted the state has "no statute of limitations on prosecuting indictable [serious] crimes."