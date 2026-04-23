Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Ruby Rose

Ruby Rose to Spill More Secrets About Katy Perry By Signing Up for Reality Show Where Actress Will Be Grilled About Her Past

Split photo of Katy Perry and Ruby Rose
Source: MEGA

Ruby Rose has signed up for a U.S. reality show where she's likely to be quizzed about Katy Perry sexual assault claims.

April 23 2026, Published 9:17 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Ruby Rose is set to spill more secrets about Katy Perry after signing up for a U.S. reality show, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Aussie actress, 40, will appear in the next series of Special Forces: World's Toughest Test.

Article continues below advertisement

TV Appearance Will Ring Alarm Bells For Katy Perry

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Ruby Rose
Source: MEGA

Rose will be put through her paces in a United States Special Forces-style selection process.

Article continues below advertisement

Rose will be one of the recruits put through a United States Special Forces-style selection process, where she’ll be pushed to her physical limits and grilled about her past, which may ring alarm bells for pop star Perry.

Last week, Rose accused the Roar singer, 41, of sexually assaulting her in a Melbourne nightclub in 2010, allegations which are now being investigated by the police.

Perry fiercely denied the claims, dubbing the accusations "dangerous, reckless lies."

Article continues below advertisement

Bombshell Sexual Assault Claims

Split photo of Katy Perry and Ruby Rose
Source: MEGA

Rose accused Perry of sexually assaulting her in 2010 in Melbourne nightclub.

Article continues below advertisement

The controversy erupted after Rose reacted to a viral clip of Katy commenting on Justin Bieber's Coachella performance.

"Katy Perry sexual assaulted me at spice market nightclub in Melbourne. Who gives a s--- what she thinks," she claimed on Threads.

The Orange Is the New Black star went on to allege the encounter left her physically ill, claiming: "After it I threw up on her. I told the story publicly but changed it to be a 'funny little drunk story' because I didn't know how else to handle it."

Rose later shared graphic details about what she says happened inside the Melbourne nightclub.

"She didn't kiss me," she wrote in response to a user referencing Katy's hit song. "She saw me 'resting' on my best friends lap to avoid her and bent down, pulled her underwear to the side and rubbed her disgusting vagina on my face until my eyes snapped open and I projectile vomited on her."

Article continues below advertisement

'One Of The Best Decisions Of My Life'

Photo of Ruby Rose
Source: Mega

Rose's account of her night out with Perry in a 2011 newspaper article contradicted recent claims.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
Photo of Cheryl Cole

EXCLUSIVE: Radar Reveals Heartbreaking Reason Cheryl is Waging War Against World's Social Media Giants

Photo of Justin Timberlake and Justin Bieber

EXCLUSIVE: Justin Timberlake and Justin Bieber 'Set to Create Career-Saving Duet' 

Article continues below advertisement

She also claimed the alleged incident was witnessed by others, adding: "It happened, I have photos and it was literally in public and witnessed by multiple people."

However, following her bombshell claims, a 2011 newspaper article written by Rose resurfaced in which she described the night the alleged sexual assault took place, but there was no mention of the incident in her account of the evening

Indeed, Rose branded her night out with Perry as "one of the best decisions of her life."

Rose explains that the duo began the night by crashing a high school prom before continuing to the Spice Market nightclub.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Katy Perry
Source: Mega

The model said 'nothing horrific happened' during her evening with the 'Roar' singer.

She wrote: "I spectacularly lost dignity (and keys) one night not too long ago. Remember when Katy Perry and I crashed the year 12 formal? I don't."

"I had been off the grog for 30 days, my first attempt at sobriety, and I was out partying with Katy.

"What I do remember thinking was: 'I'll have a drink tonight, I deserve one. I mean, what's the worst that could happen?' Well, not stopping at one drink, or ten, and then vomiting on Katy's foot was the answer."

She went on to explain that "nothing horrific happened" during the night, and details the night as "one of the best decisions of my life."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.