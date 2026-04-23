Ruby Rose to Spill More Secrets About Katy Perry By Signing Up for Reality Show Where Actress Will Be Grilled About Her Past
April 23 2026, Published 9:17 a.m. ET
Ruby Rose is set to spill more secrets about Katy Perry after signing up for a U.S. reality show, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Aussie actress, 40, will appear in the next series of Special Forces: World's Toughest Test.
TV Appearance Will Ring Alarm Bells For Katy Perry
Rose will be one of the recruits put through a United States Special Forces-style selection process, where she’ll be pushed to her physical limits and grilled about her past, which may ring alarm bells for pop star Perry.
Last week, Rose accused the Roar singer, 41, of sexually assaulting her in a Melbourne nightclub in 2010, allegations which are now being investigated by the police.
Perry fiercely denied the claims, dubbing the accusations "dangerous, reckless lies."
Bombshell Sexual Assault Claims
The controversy erupted after Rose reacted to a viral clip of Katy commenting on Justin Bieber's Coachella performance.
"Katy Perry sexual assaulted me at spice market nightclub in Melbourne. Who gives a s--- what she thinks," she claimed on Threads.
The Orange Is the New Black star went on to allege the encounter left her physically ill, claiming: "After it I threw up on her. I told the story publicly but changed it to be a 'funny little drunk story' because I didn't know how else to handle it."
Rose later shared graphic details about what she says happened inside the Melbourne nightclub.
"She didn't kiss me," she wrote in response to a user referencing Katy's hit song. "She saw me 'resting' on my best friends lap to avoid her and bent down, pulled her underwear to the side and rubbed her disgusting vagina on my face until my eyes snapped open and I projectile vomited on her."
'One Of The Best Decisions Of My Life'
She also claimed the alleged incident was witnessed by others, adding: "It happened, I have photos and it was literally in public and witnessed by multiple people."
However, following her bombshell claims, a 2011 newspaper article written by Rose resurfaced in which she described the night the alleged sexual assault took place, but there was no mention of the incident in her account of the evening
Indeed, Rose branded her night out with Perry as "one of the best decisions of her life."
Rose explains that the duo began the night by crashing a high school prom before continuing to the Spice Market nightclub.
She wrote: "I spectacularly lost dignity (and keys) one night not too long ago. Remember when Katy Perry and I crashed the year 12 formal? I don't."
"I had been off the grog for 30 days, my first attempt at sobriety, and I was out partying with Katy.
"What I do remember thinking was: 'I'll have a drink tonight, I deserve one. I mean, what's the worst that could happen?' Well, not stopping at one drink, or ten, and then vomiting on Katy's foot was the answer."
She went on to explain that "nothing horrific happened" during the night, and details the night as "one of the best decisions of my life."