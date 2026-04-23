Ruby Rose to Spill More Secrets About Katy Perry By Signing Up for Reality Show Where Actress Will Be Grilled About Her Past

The controversy erupted after Rose reacted to a viral clip of Katy commenting on Justin Bieber's Coachella performance.

"Katy Perry sexual assaulted me at spice market nightclub in Melbourne. Who gives a s--- what she thinks," she claimed on Threads.

The Orange Is the New Black star went on to allege the encounter left her physically ill, claiming: "After it I threw up on her. I told the story publicly but changed it to be a 'funny little drunk story' because I didn't know how else to handle it."

Rose later shared graphic details about what she says happened inside the Melbourne nightclub.

"She didn't kiss me," she wrote in response to a user referencing Katy's hit song. "She saw me 'resting' on my best friends lap to avoid her and bent down, pulled her underwear to the side and rubbed her disgusting vagina on my face until my eyes snapped open and I projectile vomited on her."