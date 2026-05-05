EXCLUSIVE: Miley Cyrus Banning Dad's Lover Liz Hurley From Her Wedding — Friends Say Singer Wants Big Day to Be a Family Day Only
May 5 2026, Published 7:30 a.m. ET
Bride-To-Be Miley Cyrus has tentatively reconciled with her dad, Billy Ray Cyrus, but she's still not inviting his girlfriend, Elizabeth Hurley, to her fall wedding to Maxx Morando, 27, sources said.
"Miley has nothing against Liz – she really likes her and thinks she's good for her dad," a source told RadarOnline.com.
"But this is Miley's day, and the most important thing for her is her peace of mind, and for her that means protecting her mom, Tish."
Miley Feud Explodes Over Billy Ray
As readers know, Miley, 33, and her mother, Tish Cyrus-Purcell, 58, clashed over the pop star's bid to make peace with her 64-year-old dad.
"Tish is very hateful toward Billy Ray," said an insider. "She says he's a total con man and a scumbag, who's messed up countless lives through his own selfishness, cruelty and narcissism."
Sources said the family was torn apart after Tish filed for divorce in April 2022 and Billy Ray got engaged to songbird Firerose just months later.
The country crooner married the Aussie in 2023, but the union imploded after less than a year.
Miley Reunites With Dad Amid Drama
After several years of estrangement, Miley recently reconciled with her dad when the two appeared together on the Hannah Montana 20th-anniversary special, with the former Disney Channel child star noting that it "feels good" when her family is getting along.
Her siblings Noah, 26, and Braison, 32, are backing her efforts, an insider said.
But Tish is still angry about the Achy Breaky Heart singer's alleged infidelities, including with ... Liz Hurley!
Tish believes they hooked up in 2022 when they costarred in the comedy film Christmas in Paradise, although Billy Ray denies it.
Miley Puts Mom First Always
"Tish is number one in Miley's world, and anything that is going to make her feel the least bit uncomfortable is not going to happen," said the source.
"It's not just for her mom's sake either. Miley doesn't want to be worried about anything, including if Liz and her mom were getting along," the source confided.
The source added: "Miley thinks Liz will understand. She'll just be straight with her and explain why she only wants her immediate family there, that it's nothing against her personally."