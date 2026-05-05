EXCLUSIVE: Miley Cyrus Banning Dad's Lover Liz Hurley From Her Wedding — Friends Say Singer Wants Big Day to Be a Family Day Only

Bride-To-Be Miley Cyrus has tentatively reconciled with her dad, Billy Ray Cyrus, but she's still not inviting his girlfriend, Elizabeth Hurley, to her fall wedding to Maxx Morando, 27, sources said.

"Miley has nothing against Liz – she really likes her and thinks she's good for her dad," a source told RadarOnline.com.

"But this is Miley's day, and the most important thing for her is her peace of mind, and for her that means protecting her mom, Tish."