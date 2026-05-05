Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Kim Kardashian
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Kim Kardashian's Race-Car Romance With Lewis Hamilton Stalls — Amid Fears She's Jinxing Track Ace

Kim Kardashian's romance with Lewis Hamilton has stalled as fears grow she may be jinxing the track ace.
Source: MEGA

Kim Kardashian's romance with Lewis Hamilton has stalled as fears grow she may be jinxing the track ace.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

May 5 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Hotshot Formula 1 champion driver Lewis Hamilton came in an embarrassing sixth in his most recent race in Tokyo, leaving insiders blabbing that his friends blame his sizzling romance with Kim Kardashian for knocking him off his game, claiming it's part of the "Kardashian Curse," RadarOnline.com can reveal

The sixth-place finish behind winner Kimi Antonelli of Italy at the March 29 Japanese Grand Prix was his worst of the season and left the 41-year-old Hamilton frazzled.

Article continues below advertisement

Kim Blamed for Hamilton’s Shock Loss

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
Lewis Hamilton finished sixth at the Japanese Grand Prix as winner Kimi Antonelli takes the top spot in Tokyo.
Source: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

Lewis Hamilton finished sixth at the Japanese Grand Prix as winner Kimi Antonelli takes the top spot in Tokyo.

Article continues below advertisement

The hot-wheels hunk, a seven-time F1 world driving champion, blamed a tactical goof that allowed several drivers to pass him – but insiders are pointing the finger at his hot and heavy love-in with the 45-year-old big-bottomed fashionista who's been keeping his motor humming.

"Kim was not actually at the race but she was in Tokyo with him the week before so she's getting dragged into this," said an insider. "She skipped the race because she didn't want to get blamed if he didn't win, but somehow people are still pointing the finger at her, which feels pretty unfair, but naturally it's getting in his head."

The sixth place was Hamilton's worst finish this early season after zooming to third in China and fourth in Australia.

Article continues below advertisement

Pressure Mounts as Blame Hits Kim

Article continues below advertisement
An insider said Kim Kardashian is being blamed for Lewis Hamilton's performance despite skipping the race in Tokyo.
Source: OConnor-Arroyo / AFF-USA.com / MEGA

An insider said Kim Kardashian is being blamed for Lewis Hamilton's performance despite skipping the race in Tokyo.

Article continues below advertisement

"He's used to being on the podium so to come in sixth is a huge shock," noted the insider.

"No doubt he's reeling over it, and having everyone tell him Kim is to blame doesn't exactly help the relationship. He's not the type to pass the buck and he's sticking up for her, but it's still a lot of noise to deal with when he's trying to stay focused and get back on form."

And sources shared the jabbering about the SKIMS mogul is putting added pressure on Hamilton.

Article continues below advertisement

Hamilton Under Pressure to Prove Himself

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
America's brain drain has deepened as scientists have disappeared or died under alarming trends.

EXCLUSIVE INVESTIGATION: America's Terrifying Brain Drain! How a Shocking Number of Scientists Have Disappeared — Or Died

Radar has revealed the nepo kids honoring their roots, showing how stars' families stay grounded.

EXCLUSIVE: Nepo Babies Pay Tribute — Radar Reveals Stars’ Rich and Famous Kids Who Never Forgot to Honor Their Roots

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
Sources claimed pressure is mounting on Lewis Hamilton to 'prove it has nothing to do' with his personal life ahead of his next race.
Source: Fred Duval/MEGA

Sources claimed pressure is mounting on Lewis Hamilton to 'prove it has nothing to do' with his personal life ahead of his next race.

"There's a real sense now that he needs to shut all of that out and prove it has nothing to do with what's going on in his personal life," the source added.

"He knows the only way to silence it is to perform, so there's added pressure on him going into the next race to deliver and remind everyone exactly what he's capable of."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.