EXCLUSIVE: Kim Kardashian's Race-Car Romance With Lewis Hamilton Stalls — Amid Fears She's Jinxing Track Ace
May 5 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET
Hotshot Formula 1 champion driver Lewis Hamilton came in an embarrassing sixth in his most recent race in Tokyo, leaving insiders blabbing that his friends blame his sizzling romance with Kim Kardashian for knocking him off his game, claiming it's part of the "Kardashian Curse," RadarOnline.com can reveal
The sixth-place finish behind winner Kimi Antonelli of Italy at the March 29 Japanese Grand Prix was his worst of the season and left the 41-year-old Hamilton frazzled.
Kim Blamed for Hamilton’s Shock Loss
The hot-wheels hunk, a seven-time F1 world driving champion, blamed a tactical goof that allowed several drivers to pass him – but insiders are pointing the finger at his hot and heavy love-in with the 45-year-old big-bottomed fashionista who's been keeping his motor humming.
"Kim was not actually at the race but she was in Tokyo with him the week before so she's getting dragged into this," said an insider. "She skipped the race because she didn't want to get blamed if he didn't win, but somehow people are still pointing the finger at her, which feels pretty unfair, but naturally it's getting in his head."
The sixth place was Hamilton's worst finish this early season after zooming to third in China and fourth in Australia.
Pressure Mounts as Blame Hits Kim
"He's used to being on the podium so to come in sixth is a huge shock," noted the insider.
"No doubt he's reeling over it, and having everyone tell him Kim is to blame doesn't exactly help the relationship. He's not the type to pass the buck and he's sticking up for her, but it's still a lot of noise to deal with when he's trying to stay focused and get back on form."
And sources shared the jabbering about the SKIMS mogul is putting added pressure on Hamilton.
Hamilton Under Pressure to Prove Himself
"There's a real sense now that he needs to shut all of that out and prove it has nothing to do with what's going on in his personal life," the source added.
"He knows the only way to silence it is to perform, so there's added pressure on him going into the next race to deliver and remind everyone exactly what he's capable of."