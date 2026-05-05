EXCLUSIVE: Kim Kardashian's Race-Car Romance With Lewis Hamilton Stalls — Amid Fears She's Jinxing Track Ace

The hot-wheels hunk, a seven-time F1 world driving champion, blamed a tactical goof that allowed several drivers to pass him – but insiders are pointing the finger at his hot and heavy love-in with the 45-year-old big-bottomed fashionista who's been keeping his motor humming.

"Kim was not actually at the race but she was in Tokyo with him the week before so she's getting dragged into this," said an insider. "She skipped the race because she didn't want to get blamed if he didn't win, but somehow people are still pointing the finger at her, which feels pretty unfair, but naturally it's getting in his head."

The sixth place was Hamilton's worst finish this early season after zooming to third in China and fourth in Australia.