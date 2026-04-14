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Home > Exclusives > Billy Ray Cyrus
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EXCLUSIVE: Firerose Flamed — By Her Own Family! Billy Cyrus' Ex-Wife's PARENTS Singe Singer's Claims He Abused Her

Photo of Firerose, Billy Ray Cyrus
Source: MEGA

Firerose's family disputes her claims that Billy Cyrus abused her during their marriage.

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April 14 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

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Country hunk Billy Ray Cyrus' ex-wife Firerose has accused the Achy Breaky Heart singer of isolating her from loved ones during their seven-month marriage, which ended in May 2024 – but her claims are now getting torched by her own parents, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Australian songbird, 37, has claimed that her 64-year-old ex-hubby, who's currently coupled up with Bedazzled beauty Elizabeth Hurley, 60, banned people from visiting her during their doomed union – but her mom and dad said Cyrus is not to blame.

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Family Feud Explodes Over Claims

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Firerose's parents denied Billy Ray Cyrus isolated her, saying she had already cut off contact with them years earlier.
Source: @FIREROSE/INSTAGRAM; MEGA

Firerose's parents denied Billy Ray Cyrus isolated her, saying she had already cut off contact with them years earlier.

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"It's important to set the record straight about the lie that Billy Ray cut her off from her family. That is not true," said Firerose's father, Stephen. "Cutting her off from her family had nothing to do with Billy Ray."

Firerose's folks further claim that she actually had "completely cut off all communication" with them in 2020.

Firerose had previously griped about enduring "narcissistic abuse" and "systematic isolation" during the failed marriage, in which she was allegedly forced to live under Cyrus' "strict rules."

She insisted, "If I had to send a text, I had to read it out to him for permission. It was the same for email."

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Cyrus, Firerose Trade Abuse Claims

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Cyrus, now linked to Elizabeth Hurley, has rejected Firerose's abuse claims as her parents dispute her allegations.
Source: MEGA; @FIREROSE/INSTAGRAM

Cyrus, now linked to Elizabeth Hurley, has rejected Firerose's abuse claims as her parents dispute her allegations.

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Cyrus has maintained Firerose's allegations are false, and through lawyers, accused her of verbally, emotionally and physically abusing him – accusations she has denied.

Recently, the performer, who legally changed her name from Johanna Rosie Hodges to her professional handle Firerose, elaborated through a spokesperson that her isolation claims referred to close pals – and not her mother and father.

The rep explained: "She has been in no contact with the individuals you referenced [her parents] for over a decade – well before her relationship with Mr. Cyrus began. As such, they do not have firsthand knowledge of her adult life or the relationship in question."

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Parents Blast Firerose’s Cutoff Claims

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Firerose's dad said his daughter 'obviously gained publicity through marrying Billy Ray Cyrus.'
Source: MEGA

Firerose's dad said his daughter 'obviously gained publicity through marrying Billy Ray Cyrus.'

However, mom, Debbie pointed out: "Before she cut us off, she had a history over years of cutting many other people out of her life, telling us that they had exploited her or victimized her in some way."

Stephen pointed out they only want the best for their daughter and noted: "She obviously gained publicity through marrying Billy Ray Cyrus."

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