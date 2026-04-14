EXCLUSIVE: Firerose Flamed — By Her Own Family! Billy Cyrus' Ex-Wife's PARENTS Singe Singer's Claims He Abused Her

The Australian songbird, 37, has claimed that her 64-year-old ex-hubby, who's currently coupled up with Bedazzled beauty Elizabeth Hurley , 60, banned people from visiting her during their doomed union – but her mom and dad said Cyrus is not to blame.

Country hunk Billy Ray Cyrus ' ex-wife Firerose has accused the Achy Breaky Heart singer of isolating her from loved ones during their seven-month marriage, which ended in May 2024 – but her claims are now getting torched by her own parents, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Firerose's parents denied Billy Ray Cyrus isolated her, saying she had already cut off contact with them years earlier.

"It's important to set the record straight about the lie that Billy Ray cut her off from her family. That is not true," said Firerose's father, Stephen. "Cutting her off from her family had nothing to do with Billy Ray."

Firerose's folks further claim that she actually had "completely cut off all communication" with them in 2020.

Firerose had previously griped about enduring "narcissistic abuse" and "systematic isolation" during the failed marriage, in which she was allegedly forced to live under Cyrus' "strict rules."

She insisted, "If I had to send a text, I had to read it out to him for permission. It was the same for email."