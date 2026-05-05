EXCLUSIVE: Inside Britney Spears' New Life on Probation After Troubled Pop Star Pleaded Guilty to DUI Charges — And Why She Can Still Drink Alcohol Despite Arrest
May 5 2026, Published 5:00 p.m. ET
Britney Spears may have escaped jail time by pleading guilty to a misdemeanor DUI charge, but that doesn't mean she won't still face consequences, RadarOnline.com can report.
The former pop princess will have a laundry list of new rules and regulations to live under for the foreseeable future, or she could risk being sent straight to the slammer.
'Diminished Expectation of Privacy'
Spears' plea deal came after her arrest earlier this year, when she was pulled over by California Highway Patrol officers on a Southern California freeway.
The 44-year-old won't be sent to jail, but she will be put under probation for the next year and will see her personal freedoms greatly reduced. Chief among them a "diminished expectation of privacy in her car," according to officials.
"If she is stopped by a peace officer, she will have to submit to a test for the presence of alcohol and drugs," Ventura County District Attorney Erik Nasarenko detailed, adding that "her car can be searched as well."
She also cannot drive with any form of intoxicant in her body. However, those restrictions will only be confined to the car itself – she is apparently free to enjoy a drink or two at her own discretion, but cannot drive after.
Mental Health and Substance Abuse Treatment
Another key component will be continuation of the Toxic singer's mental health and substance abuse treatment regimen, which Nasarenko said the government is "wholly in support of."
Spears is now required to meet with her psychiatrist at least twice a month, while she will have weekly visits with a psychologist. Finally, she will have to complete a three-month alcohol school.
It's all designed to ensure the star does not find herself before a judge again.
"We do not want Ms. Spears to reoffend," Nasarenko stated. "We do not want her before our case load once again. Which is why her undergoing treatment and rehabilitation is so important."
First-Time Offender
Spears was not required to attend Monday's hearing in person, as her charge was a misdemeanor. Her attorney, on her behalf, agreed to what is referred to as California's "wet reckless" law.
The deal, offered by Ventura County prosecutors, typically applies to defendants without a prior DUI history and a low blood-alcohol level in an incident that does not involve a crash or injury.
"This law allows a defendant to plead guilty to reckless driving involving alcohol and/or drugs," prosecutors said in a statement. "This type of resolution is common, particularly when a defendant demonstrates self-motivation to address underlying issues through rehabilitation or a drug and alcohol treatment program."
Off to a Promising Start
Spears was lauded by Nasarenko for taking early responsibility for her own recovery, checking herself into rehab before her court date.
"She realizes she hit rock bottom, and she knows strategically this will look good in front of the judge," a source said.
Spears checked out of rehab on Wednesday, April 29.
In the end, entering rehab "was her own choice," added the insider. "This isn't about one substance in particular. It has a dual purpose. This is about Britney putting her mental health first and taking some time for herself to focus on the things that are important to her."
And so far, so good.
"Brit hasn't let a drop of alcohol past her lips ever since she got busted," revealed the source. "It's quite the lifestyle change, because she had been drowning her sorrows night after night."