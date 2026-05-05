EXCLUSIVE: Inside Britney Spears' New Life on Probation After Troubled Pop Star Pleaded Guilty to DUI Charges — And Why She Can Still Drink Alcohol Despite Arrest

Spears' plea deal came after her arrest earlier this year, when she was pulled over by California Highway Patrol officers on a Southern California freeway.

The 44-year-old won't be sent to jail, but she will be put under probation for the next year and will see her personal freedoms greatly reduced. Chief among them a "diminished expectation of privacy in her car," according to officials.

"If she is stopped by a peace officer, she will have to submit to a test for the presence of alcohol and drugs," Ventura County District Attorney Erik Nasarenko detailed, adding that "her car can be searched as well."

She also cannot drive with any form of intoxicant in her body. However, those restrictions will only be confined to the car itself – she is apparently free to enjoy a drink or two at her own discretion, but cannot drive after.