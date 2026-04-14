Britney Spears' Rehab Stint Sparked by Sons' Intervention: Singer 'Dragged Feet' Over Treatment Until Sean Preston and Jayden James Gave Her 'Ultimatum'

And as her boys are one of only a few people she listens to, according to insiders, she agreed with their request and checked herself in voluntarily.

A source told The Daily Mail: "The boys started to get involved. They're the only ones she listens to, and they were so loving, so kind, but also so firm. This was non-negotiable to them.

"She needed to get help and they told her that they wouldn't take no for an answer."

The source added: "So she didn't fight them, but she dragged her feet. She will do this for them: she wants to please them."

Spears has recently reconciled with her two boys following the singer's DUI arrest last month.