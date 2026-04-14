Britney Spears' Rehab Stint Sparked by Sons' Intervention: Singer 'Dragged Feet' Over Treatment Until Sean Preston and Jayden James Gave Her 'Ultimatum'
April 14 2026, Published 9:52 a.m. ET
Britney Spears "dragged her feet" going to rehab — until her two sons got involved.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the troubled singer was given an ultimatum by Sean Preston, 20 and Jayden James, 19, that she seek treatment for her substance issues.
'This Is A Non-Negotiable'
And as her boys are one of only a few people she listens to, according to insiders, she agreed with their request and checked herself in voluntarily.
A source told The Daily Mail: "The boys started to get involved. They're the only ones she listens to, and they were so loving, so kind, but also so firm. This was non-negotiable to them.
"She needed to get help and they told her that they wouldn't take no for an answer."
The source added: "So she didn't fight them, but she dragged her feet. She will do this for them: she wants to please them."
Spears has recently reconciled with her two boys following the singer's DUI arrest last month.
'She's Taking The Ultimatum Seriously'
The Hawaii-based siblings, who live with father and Spears' ex Kevin Federline, visited her in L.A. and also enjoyed a boat trip with their mom.
And it appears their rapport with the Toxic singer is a healthy one, as before they persuaded her to go to rehab, nobody else was having much luck.
A source said: "She was dragging her feet. Saying that she'd go but then not really taking any actual steps to do anything.
"Everyone was telling her that she needed to do something, as encouraging as we could possibly be. Nothing."
Spears has also been attending AA meetings and appreciates remaining on the straight and narrow is the only way she can have a relationship with her two boys, and took their ultimatum seriously.
'She Wants A Relationship'
The insider said: "It was like, 'Mom you have to go if you want us coming around.
"She wants a relationship with them, which would have been jeopardized if she didn't go.
"So she made the right move and they say she seems happy about it."
RadarOnline.com recently told how support from another trusted ally may rekindle the singer's music career.
Madonna, 67, is currently working on her next album, the follow-up to Madame X, and is said to have reached out to Spears multiple times between December and January to propose a collaboration.
The two last worked together in 2003 on Me Against The Music, and memorably shared a kiss at the MTV VMAs that same year.
A source close to Spears told us: "Madonna has always seen Britney as far more than just a pop star – she genuinely admires her as a person as well as an artist.
"When they worked together before, there was a real chemistry and mutual respect, and those conversations about collaborating again never fully went away.
"Madonna truly believes Britney still has something special to offer creatively, whether that's contributing ideas in the studio or being part of a bigger musical moment on the new record.
"She feels a deep personal connection to Britney, especially given everything she has been through in recent years, and the fact her life is basically now a bit of a car-crash.
"Madonna has followed her situation closely and has been quietly supportive behind the scenes, even when public concern about Britney's wellbeing has been growing. She understands that level of scrutiny in a way very few people can."