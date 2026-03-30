Britney Spears in Shock Reunion With Sons After DUI Arrest: Troubled Singer Enjoys Boat trip with Sean, 20, and Jaden, 19, Following AA Meetings

It comes after Jayden visited the Toxic hitmaker in the wake of her DUI arrest, having last seen her over the festive period.

Spears has been sober since her DUI arrest on March 3 in the Westlake Village neighborhood of California, near her mansion and has reportedly regularly attended Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) meetings in the Los Angeles area.

A source told The Daily Mail: "Britney has been very open and honest in her AA meetings, she has said she loves pouring her heart out as she knows that is the best way to heal and feel better,.

"The only thing she has indulged in is fancy coffee drinks. She is being super careful because she wants to be there for her kids."