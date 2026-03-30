Britney Spears in Shock Reunion With Sons After DUI Arrest: Troubled Singer Enjoys Boat trip with Sean, 20, and Jaden, 19, Following AA Meetings
March 30 2026, Updated 7:37 a.m. ET
Britney Spears enjoyed an unexpected reunion with her two sons over the weekend following her DUI arrest.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the troubled singer, 44, shared multiple social media posts featuring Sean, 20, and Jayden, 19, whom she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline, 48, on a sailing trip.
Supported By Her Sons
It comes after Jayden visited the Toxic hitmaker in the wake of her DUI arrest, having last seen her over the festive period.
Spears has been sober since her DUI arrest on March 3 in the Westlake Village neighborhood of California, near her mansion and has reportedly regularly attended Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) meetings in the Los Angeles area.
A source told The Daily Mail: "Britney has been very open and honest in her AA meetings, she has said she loves pouring her heart out as she knows that is the best way to heal and feel better,.
"The only thing she has indulged in is fancy coffee drinks. She is being super careful because she wants to be there for her kids."
Growing Closer To Her Two Boys
Spears' sons are based in Hawaii but insiders claim she feels closer to them now than she has in recent years.
The source continued: "She is very happy that they are close again. It is healing her heart. She loves her sons."
Spears has previously used AA meetings to help her booze problems.
According to her 2023 memoir, The Woman In Me, she was mandated to attend meetings four times a week during her 13-year conservatorship.
She described the legal arrangement, which was controlled by her father, Jamie Spears, as a restrictive environment.
Much Needed 'Health And Support'
A representative for Spears said in early March that the singer needs "help and support" after she was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.
The Oops!... I Did It Again singer was taken into custody by the California Highway Patrol around 9:30 p.m. on March 3 in Ventura County, with reports saying she was handcuffed on suspicion of DUI and booked around 3am. before being released around 6am.
Shortly after the news of her arrest broke, a rep said: "This was an unfortunate incident that is completely inexcusable.
"(Britney's) boys are going to be spending time with her. Her loved ones are going to come up with an overdue needed plan to set her up for success for wellbeing."
Ventura County sheriff records show Britney is scheduled to appear in court on May 4.
RadarOnline.com recently told how Spears has fallen in with a sketchy crowd since her 13-year legal conservatorship ended in late 2021.
And now the singer’s terrified loved ones are desperate to snatch her from the jaws of potential danger.
An insider confided: "The crew Britney is surrounding herself with right now is incredibly shady. A lot of these guys have criminal histories. Apparently, there are known drug dealers in the mix and other types that want to make a buck off her.
"These are exactly the type of characters her family always feared would take advantage of her and drag her back to rock bottom.”