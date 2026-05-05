Eric Swalwell Accused of Sending 'Videos of Him Masturbating' to Women and 'Perverted Messages' After Aiming to 'Restore Faith in Democracy' by Joining Snapchat

In a bombshell new piece by CNN, the outlet interviewed more than a dozen women who had uncomfortable experiences with Swalwell over the past decade, both online and in person.

A former Congressional staffer claims she became involved with the California Democrat after they began exchanging flirty messages in 2020.

That led to a consensual sexual relationship that lasted for several years, with Swalwell allegedly sending her explicit photos and videos via Snapchat.

Those included the Congressman masturbating as well as nude photos of himself, with Swalwell's face clearly visible in the material she shared with CNN.

"His stories would be his, like, congressional content, but then he would be sending me d--- pics," she claimed.