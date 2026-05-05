Eric Swalwell Accused of Sending 'Videos of Him Masturbating' to Women and 'Perverted Messages' After Aiming to 'Restore Faith in Democracy' by Joining Snapchat
May 5 2026, Published 5:00 p.m. ET
Former Congressman Eric Swalwell once bragged he was using Snapchat to "restore faith in democracy" while allegedly using the app to send sick videos of himself to young women while masturbating, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Swalwell was forced to drop out of the California gubernatorial race and later resigned in disgrace from Congress in mid-April after several women came forward claiming the former congressman raped them, while others accused him of sexual harassment.
Eric Swalwell's Disturbing Snapchat Videos
In a bombshell new piece by CNN, the outlet interviewed more than a dozen women who had uncomfortable experiences with Swalwell over the past decade, both online and in person.
A former Congressional staffer claims she became involved with the California Democrat after they began exchanging flirty messages in 2020.
That led to a consensual sexual relationship that lasted for several years, with Swalwell allegedly sending her explicit photos and videos via Snapchat.
Those included the Congressman masturbating as well as nude photos of himself, with Swalwell's face clearly visible in the material she shared with CNN.
"His stories would be his, like, congressional content, but then he would be sending me d--- pics," she claimed.
Eric Swalwell Claimed Snapchat Could 'Restore Faith in Democracy'
Swalwell had bragged in 2016 that Snapchat was a useful political tool after joining the service and becoming such a prolific user that he gained the nickname "Snapchat king of Congress," going so far as to give personal Snapchat lessons to fellow congressmen.
"We can restore a lot of faith that people have in their democracy by opening it up a little bit more," Swalwell told The Hill at the time. "Snapchat is a great way to do that."
"I realized that a lot of people are really going there, whether it’s for getting news, staying in touch with friends, or just cool, fun, interesting things that disappear in 24 hours," he added about the app. "We just realized that this was another way to communicate directly with constituents.”
Eric Swalwell's Unwanted Flirty Snapchat Messages
Several of the women claimed to CNN that Swalwell would initially approach them about offering a helping hand, only to use Snapchat for more nefarious purposes.
In one case, he wrote a law school recommendation letter on his congressional letterhead to a young woman he had never met in person.
She later reached out to him about a policy issue he was working on, and their professional exchanges are said to have taken a dark turn as Swalwell began sending her flirty Snapchat messages.
In one late-night message, the woman alleged that Swalwell had unwantedly asked if she was wearing "s--- pajamas."
The former congressman's lawyer countered that he "has authored hundreds of letters of recommendation over more than 20 years in public service."
Eric Swalwell's Political Career Ends in Disgrace
Swalwell's career came to a crashing end on April 10, when the San Francisco Chronicle and CNN both published lengthy investigative pieces with accusations from a former staffer who alleged the congressman raped her on two separate occasions when she was too drunk to consent to sex.
Within hours, Swalwell's closest Democratic congressional allies, including Rep. Nancy Pelosi and Senator Adam Schiff, distanced themselves from their former friend. Pelosi called on Swalwell to drop out of the California gubernatorial race. Schiff withdrew his endorsement and also called on Swalwell to exit the race, which he did two days later.
As numerous other women came forward with claims that Swalwell sexually assaulted, harassed, or made them feel highly uncomfortable, he announced on April 13 that he would be resigning from Congress.
"I am deeply sorry to my family, staff, and constituents for mistakes in judgment I've made in my past," Swalwell said in a statement. "I will fight the serious false allegation made against me. However, I must take responsibility and ownership for the mistakes I did make."