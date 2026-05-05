EXCLUSIVE: George Clooney's Wife Amal Urged Him to Get Healthy and 'Ditch His Drinking' After Terrifying 2020 Hospitalization

Alcohol and health aren't the only topics that the couple has reportedly been at odds about in the past. As Radar previously reported, George's packed schedule as an actor in his 60s is frustrating the 48-year-old lawyer.

"From Amal's perspective, George has totally gone back on his word," an insider explained. "He's been promising her for years that he was almost ready to slow down and step away from acting to focus on his life with her and the kids."

"Amal bent over backwards to support him doing his big Broadway play in New York," added the insider. "She uprooted the kids' lives, and her own, because he promised it was going to be his swan song. But now that he's done the play and recovered from the exhaustion, he's totally changed his tune and he's talking about all kinds of new things he wants to take on."

Despite their ups and downs, their relationship is seemingly still going strong. The pair met in 2013 through a mutual friends and sparks flew from early on in their romance.

They started dating within months of being introduced and by April 2014, George asked her to marry him. They tied the knot on September 27 of that year, and they welcomed their twins three years later.