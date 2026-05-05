EXCLUSIVE: Harry Styles' 'Engagement Off' — How Zoë Kravitz Used Her Solo, Ring-Free Met Gala Appearance 'To Announce Nuptials Are On Hold'

The 37-year-old actress walked the red carpet at New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 4, dressed in a gothic Yves Saint Laurent lace gown as part of the "Costume Art" themed fundraiser for the Costume Institute.

Zoë Kravitz appeared to signal trouble in her newly announced engagement to Harry Styles as she arrived at the Met Gala without her new ring – or her rumored fiancé – with sources now telling RadarOnline.com the couple's wedding plans may already be on hold.

Kravitz, a member of the host committee alongside Yves Saint Laurent creative director Anthony Vaccarello, attended without her 32-year-old lover, Styles, just one week after news of their engagement broke.

The event – overseen by 76-year-old Anna Wintour and co-chaired this year by Beyoncé , Nicole Kidman and Venus Williams – remains fashion's most closely watched night.

Observers noted Kravitz initially appeared to shield her left hand from photographers before revealing a bare ring finger – in a stark contrast to the reported $1million engagement ring she had been seen wearing days earlier.

One insider close to the event told us: "At the Met Gala, nothing slips under the radar – especially not something as loaded as an engagement ring disappearing just days after it debuted.

"Given how fresh the news of Zoë's engagement is, the decision to step onto one of the most photographed carpets in the world without it felt intentional, like a carefully controlled signal her engagement is on hold, rather than an oversight.

"Zoë is deeply aware of the language of fashion and public appearances – particularly at an event like the gala, where every accessory, every gesture, every absence is read as something significant.

The source continued, "Arriving solo, without Harry, and with a bare left hand was always going to spark conversation. It inevitably invites speculation about whether things behind the scenes are as certain and settled as they initially appeared."