EXCLUSIVE: Harry Styles' 'Engagement Off' — How Zoë Kravitz Used Her Solo, Ring-Free Met Gala Appearance 'To Announce Nuptials Are On Hold'
May 5 2026, Published 4:45 p.m. ET
Zoë Kravitz appeared to signal trouble in her newly announced engagement to Harry Styles as she arrived at the Met Gala without her new ring – or her rumored fiancé – with sources now telling RadarOnline.com the couple's wedding plans may already be on hold.
The 37-year-old actress walked the red carpet at New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 4, dressed in a gothic Yves Saint Laurent lace gown as part of the "Costume Art" themed fundraiser for the Costume Institute.
The event – overseen by 76-year-old Anna Wintour and co-chaired this year by Beyoncé, Nicole Kidman and Venus Williams – remains fashion's most closely watched night.
Kravitz, a member of the host committee alongside Yves Saint Laurent creative director Anthony Vaccarello, attended without her 32-year-old lover, Styles, just one week after news of their engagement broke.
Missing Ring Sparks Engagement Speculation
Observers noted Kravitz initially appeared to shield her left hand from photographers before revealing a bare ring finger – in a stark contrast to the reported $1million engagement ring she had been seen wearing days earlier.
One insider close to the event told us: "At the Met Gala, nothing slips under the radar – especially not something as loaded as an engagement ring disappearing just days after it debuted.
"Given how fresh the news of Zoë's engagement is, the decision to step onto one of the most photographed carpets in the world without it felt intentional, like a carefully controlled signal her engagement is on hold, rather than an oversight.
"Zoë is deeply aware of the language of fashion and public appearances – particularly at an event like the gala, where every accessory, every gesture, every absence is read as something significant.
The source continued, "Arriving solo, without Harry, and with a bare left hand was always going to spark conversation. It inevitably invites speculation about whether things behind the scenes are as certain and settled as they initially appeared."
Online reaction was immediate, with social media users speculating about a pause in wedding plans as images from the carpet circulated.
Kravitz's relationship history has often played out in the public eye.
She ended her engagement to Channing Tatum in 2024 after three years together, and was previously married to Karl Glusman, with the pair separating in 2020 after less than two years of marriage.
The daughter of Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet, the actress has spoken in the past about navigating relationships under intense scrutiny.
'Things Are Clearly Not Rosy'
This year's Met Gala, widely dubbed the "Super Bowl of red carpets," explored the idea of the body as a canvas, with the accompanying exhibition set to open May 10 and run through January.
Costume Institute curator Andrew Bolton said, "The title Costume Art refers to the history of the Costume Institute. Fashion has the status of art because of, and not despite, its relation to the body."
The exhibition spans themes including the classical and nude body, aging and pregnancy, and anatomical design, housed within the museum's newly expanded galleries.
The evening was also shaped by its high-profile sponsors, including Jeff Bezos and his wife Lauren Sánchez, whose financial backing has drawn renewed attention to the influence of wealth on cultural institutions.
Despite the spectacle, it was Kravitz's understated gesture – a missing ring and a missing partner – that is now dominating conversation following the event.
One fashion insider told us: "At the Met Gala, silence can be louder than any statement – and sometimes what is not worn says everything. Things between Zoë and Harry are clearly not rosy, and everyone around them is saying that even though they may still be together, their engagement seems to be on hold."