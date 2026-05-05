Smacked It Down: Trump Crushes Young Girl's Hopes to Play Volleyball by Hinting She's Too Short — 'Soccer Might Be Better'

The moment unfolded as Trump greeted a group of children inside the White House, striking up a conversation with one girl about her summer plans, per TMZ.

When she told him she plays volleyball and might try soccer, Trump immediately began sizing up her athletic ability, asking, "Can you get up high? Can you jump high?"

After the girl admitted she "can't really jump high," Trump didn't hesitate to offer his verdict, steering her away from volleyball and toward the soccer field instead.