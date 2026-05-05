Frankie Valli's Nightmare: Police Called to Iconic Singer's Home After Son Allegedly Violated Restraining Order in Possible Domestic Dispute
May 5 2026, Published 3:45 p.m. ET
Police found themselves at the home of iconic singer Frankie Valli, RadarOnline.com can reveal, after an alleged domestic dispute possibly involving his 38-year-old son.
According to reports, the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) responded to a 911 call from Valli's home on Sunday, May 3, after someone in the residence had allegedly violated a restraining order related to a domestic fight.
Restraining Order Details
"There was no evidence of a crime," a spokesperson for the LAPD noted, and added that no report was taken. According to a source, the 911 call was made to report the Can't Take My Eyes Off You hitmaker's son, Francesco. In 2024, Valli and his younger son, Emilio, were granted a three-year restraining order against Francesco.
The court order stemmed from a claim that Francesco attempted to break into his famous father's home, and also allegedly made disturbing threats to both Emilio and Valli.
Emilio had accused his older brother of displaying bizarre behavior, and alleged he sold off their dad's personal belongings to support his suspected drug habit.
The restraining order is set to end on April 29, 2027.
Frankie Valli Sparks Concern
In Sunday's incident, a man was "banging on the door demanding entry," according to audio of the call. Minutes later, officers and a police helicopter responded to the home, but found no evidence of a crime.
However, "another call generated" at the residence for a "family dispute – restraining order violation." A rep for the Four Seasons singer called the incident a "private family matter."
Valli, who turned 92 years old the same day as the scary incident, can do without the drama, as he previously alarmed fans when he struggled to lip-sync the tune Grease, from the well-known film starring John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John.
Moments before he came onstage at the Mountain Winery in Saratoga, California, Valli was seen holding on to the rail and looking fragile.
Frankie Valli 'Not Slowing Down' Despite Age
However, despite his age, Valli has several tour dates lined up this summer.
"Frankie is enjoying his twilight days as best he can, as his latest singing performance shows," an insider previously said. "And he's definitely refusing to slow down and stop being active.
"He knows he's only got a few years left and living on borrowed time, but doesn't see why he shouldn't go out there and give it his all."
The source explained that Valli, who has drawn inspiration from other older men who have continued to push on, including 95-year-old William Shatner and Dick Van Dyke, 100, has shown no signs of stopping.
"Loved ones can tell it's a challenge for Frankie to stay steady on his feet sometimes, but he's still doing things like taking care of himself with as much vigor as he can muster," the insider added. "He's rehearsing with his band and likes to be around people – it keeps him going."
The source claimed Valli doesn't want to be "one of these sad old men who rely on walkers or caregivers. In his heart, he feels like a young man, even though the reality is that his body is giving up on him."