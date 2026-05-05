Frankie Valli's Nightmare: Police Called to Iconic Singer's Home After Son Allegedly Violated Restraining Order in Possible Domestic Dispute

"There was no evidence of a crime," a spokesperson for the LAPD noted, and added that no report was taken. According to a source, the 911 call was made to report the Can't Take My Eyes Off You hitmaker's son, Francesco. In 2024, Valli and his younger son, Emilio, were granted a three-year restraining order against Francesco.

The court order stemmed from a claim that Francesco attempted to break into his famous father's home, and also allegedly made disturbing threats to both Emilio and Valli.

Emilio had accused his older brother of displaying bizarre behavior, and alleged he sold off their dad's personal belongings to support his suspected drug habit.

The restraining order is set to end on April 29, 2027.