Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News

Frankie Valli's Nightmare: Police Called to Iconic Singer's Home After Son Allegedly Violated Restraining Order in Possible Domestic Dispute

Photo of Frankie Valli
Source: MEGA

Police was called to Frankie Valli's home over the weekend.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

May 5 2026, Published 3:45 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Police found themselves at the home of iconic singer Frankie Valli, RadarOnline.com can reveal, after an alleged domestic dispute possibly involving his 38-year-old son.

According to reports, the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) responded to a 911 call from Valli's home on Sunday, May 3, after someone in the residence had allegedly violated a restraining order related to a domestic fight.

Article continues below advertisement

Restraining Order Details

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Frankie Valli
Source: MEGA

Police were called to Valli's home over the weekend.

"There was no evidence of a crime," a spokesperson for the LAPD noted, and added that no report was taken. According to a source, the 911 call was made to report the Can't Take My Eyes Off You hitmaker's son, Francesco. In 2024, Valli and his younger son, Emilio, were granted a three-year restraining order against Francesco.

The court order stemmed from a claim that Francesco attempted to break into his famous father's home, and also allegedly made disturbing threats to both Emilio and Valli.

Emilio had accused his older brother of displaying bizarre behavior, and alleged he sold off their dad's personal belongings to support his suspected drug habit.

The restraining order is set to end on April 29, 2027.

Article continues below advertisement

Frankie Valli Sparks Concern

Photo of Frankie Valli
Source: MEGA

Valli's 38-year-old son had allegedly violated his restraining order.

In Sunday's incident, a man was "banging on the door demanding entry," according to audio of the call. Minutes later, officers and a police helicopter responded to the home, but found no evidence of a crime.

However, "another call generated" at the residence for a "family dispute – restraining order violation." A rep for the Four Seasons singer called the incident a "private family matter."

Valli, who turned 92 years old the same day as the scary incident, can do without the drama, as he previously alarmed fans when he struggled to lip-sync the tune Grease, from the well-known film starring John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John.

Moments before he came onstage at the Mountain Winery in Saratoga, California, Valli was seen holding on to the rail and looking fragile.

Article continues below advertisement

Frankie Valli 'Not Slowing Down' Despite Age

Photo of Frankie Valli
Source: MEGA

The call was made on the same day Valli turned 92 years old.

However, despite his age, Valli has several tour dates lined up this summer.

"Frankie is enjoying his twilight days as best he can, as his latest singing performance shows," an insider previously said. "And he's definitely refusing to slow down and stop being active.

"He knows he's only got a few years left and living on borrowed time, but doesn't see why he shouldn't go out there and give it his all."

The source explained that Valli, who has drawn inspiration from other older men who have continued to push on, including 95-year-old William Shatner and Dick Van Dyke, 100, has shown no signs of stopping.

READ MORE ON NEWS
Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni

EXCLUSIVE: 'No Winners' in Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni Legal Spat After Nearly Two Year Battle, Ex Federal Prosecutor Claims

Photo of Sharyn Alfonsi and Bari Weiss

'60 Minutes' Veteran Sharyn Alfonsi Publicly Trashes Her Own Bosses and Whines About 'Toxic Spread of Corporate Meddling and Editorial Fear' at Embattled CBS News

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Frankie Valli
Source: MEGA

Valli is still performing, with several dates lined up for this summer.

"Loved ones can tell it's a challenge for Frankie to stay steady on his feet sometimes, but he's still doing things like taking care of himself with as much vigor as he can muster," the insider added. "He's rehearsing with his band and likes to be around people – it keeps him going."

The source claimed Valli doesn't want to be "one of these sad old men who rely on walkers or caregivers. In his heart, he feels like a young man, even though the reality is that his body is giving up on him."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.