EXCLUSIVE: George Clooney Betrays Amal — How A-Lister Has Gone Back on His Word to Wife Over Retirement Plan

George Clooney Betrays Amal — How A-Lister Has Gone Back on His Word to Wife Over Retirement Plan

George Clooney has allegedly betrayed his wife Amal by going back on his word over a promised retirement plan.
George Clooney has allegedly betrayed his wife Amal by going back on his word over a promised retirement plan.

Feb. 18 2026, Published 6:30 a.m. ET

Silver fox George Clooney defiantly insists that he's in no rush to retire at 64 – and sources said the Ocean's Eleven hunk is packing his schedule with work going into 2026, which has flustered his wife, Amal Clooney, who is concerned for the future of their 11-year marriage, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"From Amal's perspective, George has totally gone back on his word," an insider explained. "He's been promising her for years that he was almost ready to slow down and step away from acting to focus on his life with her and the kids."

Amal Uprooted Life for George

george clooney betrays amal broken retirement promise
Source: MEGA

Amal Clooney supported her husband George Clooney through his Broadway run in 'Good Night, and Good Luck,' believing it would mark his final major role.

Clooney married the glamorous human rights lawyer, 47, in September 2014 at the Aman Canal Grande resort in Venice, Italy, and in June 2017, the couple welcomed twins Ella and Alexander, now 8.

The family has since spent time in the United Kingdom, Italy and France, as well as the United States – with George making his debut on the Great White Way last year in the stage drama Good Night, and Good Luck.

"Amal bent over backwards to support him doing his big Broadway play in New York," the insider shared. "She uprooted the kids' lives, and her own, because he promised it was going to be his swan song.

Itching To Produce

'Ocean's 14' is slated to begin filming in 2026 as George continues stacking new projects instead of slowing down.
Source: MEGA

'Ocean's 14' is slated to begin filming in 2026 as George continues stacking new projects instead of slowing down.

"But now that he's done the play and recovered from the exhaustion, he's totally changed his tune and he's talking about all kinds of new things he wants to take on."

The source confided that the Syriana Oscar winner has signed on for the heist flick Ocean's 14, which is slated to start shooting in 2026, and is finalizing deals for movies that he's itching to produce.

George Aiming To Do More Work

Concerns about their marriage have grown as sources said George's packed schedule leaves little room for family life.
Source: MEGA

Concerns about their marriage have grown as sources said George's packed schedule leaves little room for family life.

"He has a very packed schedule already, and he wants to add more," the insider said.

"It's very hard on Amal because when George works, he disappears into it. They put so much into getting their marriage back on track, and now it feels like he's ready to throw that all away. It's no wonder she's upset and ready to give him an ultimatum."

