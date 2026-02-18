EXCLUSIVE: George Clooney Betrays Amal — How A-Lister Has Gone Back on His Word to Wife Over Retirement Plan

Silver fox George Clooney defiantly insists that he's in no rush to retire at 64 – and sources said the Ocean's Eleven hunk is packing his schedule with work going into 2026, which has flustered his wife, Amal Clooney, who is concerned for the future of their 11-year marriage, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"From Amal's perspective, George has totally gone back on his word," an insider explained. "He's been promising her for years that he was almost ready to slow down and step away from acting to focus on his life with her and the kids."