Anti-Trumper George Clooney Ditches Hollywood for France — Actor Gains Citizenship With Wife Amal and Twins After Admitting Fears About 'Raising Kids in L.A.'

Clooney, wife Amal, and 8-year-old twins, Ella and Alexander, moved into their sprawling, $11million wine estate in Provence, France, to escape the "culture of Hollywood."

The Ocean's Eleven star previously told Esquire he was worried about raising his kids in Los Angeles: "I felt like they were never going to get a fair shake at life. (In) France — they kind of don’t give a s--- about fame.

"I don’t want them to be walking around worried about paparazzi. I don’t want them being compared to somebody else’s famous kids."

In addition to his family home in France, the Clooneys also own an estate in England, a villa on Lake Como in Italy, and another property near his family in Kentucky – all in an attempt, he said, to give his kids a normal childhood.

"We’re very lucky," the star said about farm living. "A good portion of my life growing up was on a farm, and as a kid I hated the whole idea of it. But now, for them, it’s like — they're not on their iPads, you know? They have dinner with grown-ups and have to take their dishes in. They have a much better life."

