Anti-Trumper George Clooney Ditches Hollywood for France — Actor Gains Citizenship With Wife Amal and Twins After Admitting Fears About 'Raising Kids in L.A.'
Dec. 30 2025, Published 10:49 a.m. ET
Sacré Bleu! George Clooney has officially said goodbye to Hollywood for a life away from the spotlight in France, RadarOnline.com can report.
The actor has been granted citizenship in the European country after first purchasing a property there in 2021.
Clooney vs. Hollywood
Clooney, wife Amal, and 8-year-old twins, Ella and Alexander, moved into their sprawling, $11million wine estate in Provence, France, to escape the "culture of Hollywood."
The Ocean's Eleven star previously told Esquire he was worried about raising his kids in Los Angeles: "I felt like they were never going to get a fair shake at life. (In) France — they kind of don’t give a s--- about fame.
"I don’t want them to be walking around worried about paparazzi. I don’t want them being compared to somebody else’s famous kids."
In addition to his family home in France, the Clooneys also own an estate in England, a villa on Lake Como in Italy, and another property near his family in Kentucky – all in an attempt, he said, to give his kids a normal childhood.
"We’re very lucky," the star said about farm living. "A good portion of my life growing up was on a farm, and as a kid I hated the whole idea of it. But now, for them, it’s like — they're not on their iPads, you know? They have dinner with grown-ups and have to take their dishes in. They have a much better life."
Besides being over Hollywood, the actor has been very vocal about his dislike for President Trump after he got re-elected in November 2024.
Clooney is Satisfied with His Career
Clooney is currently getting raves for his new film, Jay Kelly, about an out-of-touch Hollywood star who realizes he's missing out on life.
The movie, and his role, seem to have hit too close to home for the aging star, who said he's done trying to chase fame and stay relevant.
"I've had my career in many ways, and you know, things were winding down in a way, so I get to be home with my kids a lot and it's fun," Clooney explained. "I'm still young enough that I can run around with them."
The one lesson he took away from his movie alter-ego is that such moments are precious.
"Almost every industry has these conversations, which is, 'I wish I hadn't missed this thing that my kids were doing when I was working,'" he reflected. "It is coming to terms with the sacrifices you make to succeed in any business."
More than Just a 'Temporary Break'
According to a previous source close to the actor, Clooney's words reflect more than just a temporary break.
"George has reached a stage where he doesn't feel the need to prove anything," the source claimed. "He's not chasing scripts, he's not lobbying for awards – he's done all that.
"These days, he's happiest at home with Amal and the twins. Work just isn't his focus anymore."
However, another friend claimed: "He's not officially retiring, but he's also not putting in the effort to stay in the game.
"He's turned down several major offers this year simply because he couldn't be bothered with the schedule... He'd rather be in Lake Como than on a film set."