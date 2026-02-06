EXCLUSIVE: Brad Pitt and George Clooney Simultaneously Ditch Sex Symbol Status As They Advance Toward 70

"I've been trying to go the route Paul Newman did – 'OK, well, I'm not kissing a girl anymore,'" Clooney said of the late Hollywood legend who famously made the decision to stop smooching on-screen out of respect for his wife of 50 years, Joanne Woodward.

And don't expect his close pal Brad Pitt to be taking off his shirt in movies much longer, either.

As the two age, sources told RadarOnline.com, they're determined to gracefully cede their sex-symbol status and leave room for up-and-comers.

"We all have an expiration date," as Pitt explained last year. "I'm approaching mine. I don't mind the younger generation stepping up."

Like the aging actor he plays in Jay Kelly, Clooney felt defined by his appearance from the start.

"Quite honestly, I was objectified," he said in 2022 of his early roles. "I remember doing scenes on Roseanne and I'd drop a clipboard and bend over, and they'd all slap me on the ass."

Yet he was considered the most eligible bachelor in Hollywood and appeared to relish the role.