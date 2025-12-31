Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: Paul Newman's Secret Love Nest for Sale — Hollywood Icon's NYC Hideaway Hits the Market for $1.7Million... And It Comes With the Original Furniture

Paul Newman's secret NYC love nest has hit the market for $1.7 million and still includes the original furniture.
Source: MEGA

Paul Newman's secret NYC love nest has hit the market for $1.7 million and still includes the original furniture.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 31 2025, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

Paul Newman and wife Joanne Woodward's NYC pied-à-terre has hit the market for nearly $1.7million – and apparently it comes with all of the Hollywood lovebirds' furniture, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Inside The Home

Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward's NYC pied-a-terre is listed for $1.695 million with the couple's furniture included.
Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward's NYC pied-a-terre is listed for $1.695 million with the couple's furniture included.

The unit, which the actors used as a private office and guest apartment, is located on the ground floor of the same building where they also owned a $14 million penthouse.

It's the first time in more than four decades that the two-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom maisonette has become available.

Lavish Living In New York City

After more than 40 years off the market, the ground-floor maisonette once used by Newman and Woodward is now up for sale.
After more than 40 years off the market, the ground-floor maisonette once used by Newman and Woodward is now up for sale.

Originally constructed in 1925, the apartment served as a private office or guest suite for Newman and Woodward and was even located one floor below their primary residence in the same building.

Boasting sweeping views of Central Park, the residence also comes with special amenities, including a 24-hour doorman, fitness center, bike room and additional perks befitting Manhattan luxury living.

Back in 1953, Newman was still married when he first crossed paths with Woodward, but sparks flew instantly — and the pair soon embarked on a romance that would later become one of Hollywood’s most enduring love stories.

The legendary actor died at 83 years old from lung cancer back in September 2008.

