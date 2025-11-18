EXCLUSIVE: George Clooney Sparks Dementia Fears By Admitting He Can't Remember His Lines — And Struggles With Realities of Aging

Before he was one of Hollywood's most bankable stars, Clooney was a struggling actor who sold shoes, sold insurance, and took whatever roles came his way.

He recalls those years with affection, even if they were hardly glamorous.

Clooney recalled: "I came from Augusta, Kentucky, where I was a tobacco farmer. And you go on all these auditions and you go, 'Well, I took a shot.'"

One of those early gambles was the chaotic 1983 horror film Grizzly II: Revenge, which left Clooney, Charlie Sheen, and Laura Dern stranded in Hungary.

Clooney revealed: "It was funded by these Hungarians. And then they lost the money. And so we got stuck there for, like, two months… and literally, we get eaten by a bear in the first scene, and so it never comes out. Thank Christ."

The film resurfaced in 2020, to his dismay.

He continued: "Some schmuck finds it and he gets a bunch of old footage of s---. And he puts it together… and after 40 years, I'm getting the worst reviews of my life."