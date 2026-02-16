EXCLUSIVE: George Clooney French Fried! How Entitled A-Lister Was Fast-Tracked for French Citizenship
Elitist A-lister George Clooney's French citizenship was fast-tracked by top government officials, leading critics to allege the Hollywood hunk got special treatment, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
France's foreign affairs ministry granted citizenship to the Ocean's Eleven star, 64, his human-rights attorney wife, Amal Clooney, 47, and their twins, Ella and Alexander, 8, on Dec. 26.
Citizenship Row Sparks Fury
Their applications were processed via the so-called "citoyen emerite" program for French-speaking foreigners who contribute to the country's international influence and economic success.
But many blasted the speeded-up process, saying it was unfair to other hard-working immigrants who must endure a complicated process that involves first applying for residency, then learning the nation's history and becoming fluent in the language before becoming citizens.
The country's junior interior minister, Marie-Pierre Vedrenne, said granting the Clooneys a special citizenship, despite his poor French, suggested a "double standard." The Oscar winner admits he speaks "horrible, horrible" French.
"The message being sent is not good," Vedrenne added. "There is an issue of fairness that, in my eyes, is absolutely essential."
Expert Slams ‘Rich Man’s Shortcut’
According to privacy expert Frank Ahearn, author of the bestselling fugitive guidebook How to Disappear, Clooney used his Hollywood status to cut to the front of the line.
"I think the situation with George Clooney is appalling – it's just another rich person paying for something," said Ahearn, who lives in France. "When you have the money, it's easy to fast-track citizenship, but for the average person, you have to jump through a lot of hoops.
"A person working a 9-to-5 job, sweating to pay a lawyer to help them out and going through the different channels and having a heavy-duty background check wouldn't be able to have a French government minister rubber-stamp their citizenship application."
Passport Move Linked to Politics
The couple does own property in the country – they purchased an 18th-century villa in the town of Brignoles in Provence, about 70 miles west of Monaco, in 2021, which the Jay Kelly star claims is the family's primary residence.
Ahearn believes Clooney sought French citizenship to protect himself and his wife, who have been targeted by President Donald Trump for their liberal politics.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Trump signed an executive order seeking sanctions against Amal, who helped craft the International Criminal Court war crimes warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for obliterating the Gaza Strip.