EXCLUSIVE: George Clooney French Fried! How Entitled A-Lister Was Fast-Tracked for French Citizenship

Their applications were processed via the so-called "citoyen emerite" program for French-speaking foreigners who contribute to the country's international influence and economic success.

But many blasted the speeded-up process, saying it was unfair to other hard-working immigrants who must endure a complicated process that involves first applying for residency, then learning the nation's history and becoming fluent in the language before becoming citizens.

The country's junior interior minister, Marie-Pierre Vedrenne, said granting the Clooneys a special citizenship, despite his poor French, suggested a "double standard." The Oscar winner admits he speaks "horrible, horrible" French.

"The message being sent is not good," Vedrenne added. "There is an issue of fairness that, in my eyes, is absolutely essential."