Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > George Clooney
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: George Clooney French Fried! How Entitled A-Lister Was Fast-Tracked for French Citizenship

george clooney french fried entitled a lister fast tracked citizenship
Source: MEGA

George Clooney scored fast-tracked French citizenship as insiders cited entitlement and elite treatment.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 16 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Elitist A-lister George Clooney's French citizenship was fast-tracked by top government officials, leading critics to allege the Hollywood hunk got special treatment, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

France's foreign affairs ministry granted citizenship to the Ocean's Eleven star, 64, his human-rights attorney wife, Amal Clooney, 47, and their twins, Ella and Alexander, 8, on Dec. 26.

Article continues below advertisement

Citizenship Row Sparks Fury

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
Marie-Pierre Vedrenne criticized George Clooney's fast-tracked French citizenship as a 'double standard.'
Source: MEGA

Marie-Pierre Vedrenne criticized George Clooney's fast-tracked French citizenship as a 'double standard.'

Article continues below advertisement

Their applications were processed via the so-called "citoyen emerite" program for French-speaking foreigners who contribute to the country's international influence and economic success.

But many blasted the speeded-up process, saying it was unfair to other hard-working immigrants who must endure a complicated process that involves first applying for residency, then learning the nation's history and becoming fluent in the language before becoming citizens.

The country's junior interior minister, Marie-Pierre Vedrenne, said granting the Clooneys a special citizenship, despite his poor French, suggested a "double standard." The Oscar winner admits he speaks "horrible, horrible" French.

"The message being sent is not good," Vedrenne added. "There is an issue of fairness that, in my eyes, is absolutely essential."

Article continues below advertisement

Expert Slams ‘Rich Man’s Shortcut’

Article continues below advertisement
Frank Ahearn said Clooney used Hollywood status to bypass France's standard citizenship process.
Source: MEGA

Frank Ahearn said Clooney used Hollywood status to bypass France's standard citizenship process.

Article continues below advertisement

According to privacy expert Frank Ahearn, author of the bestselling fugitive guidebook How to Disappear, Clooney used his Hollywood status to cut to the front of the line.

"I think the situation with George Clooney is appalling – it's just another rich person paying for something," said Ahearn, who lives in France. "When you have the money, it's easy to fast-track citizenship, but for the average person, you have to jump through a lot of hoops.

"A person working a 9-to-5 job, sweating to pay a lawyer to help them out and going through the different channels and having a heavy-duty background check wouldn't be able to have a French government minister rubber-stamp their citizenship application."

Article continues below advertisement

Passport Move Linked to Politics

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
secrets ai whistleblowers shocking death mom convinced murder

EXCLUSIVE INVESTIGATION: Secrets of A.I. Whistleblower's Shocking Death — And How His Mom Is Convinced He Was Murdered

Gayle King has avoided a CBS exit as her comeback comes with a slashed salary and a reduced on-air role.

EXCLUSIVE: Gayle King's Comeback — With a Catch! How Struggling CBS Star Dodged the Axe With Slashed Salary and Role

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
Amal Clooney was included in the French citizenship grant before Donald Trump later targeted her with sanctions.
Source: MEGA

Amal Clooney was included in the French citizenship grant before Donald Trump later targeted her with sanctions.

The couple does own property in the country – they purchased an 18th-century villa in the town of Brignoles in Provence, about 70 miles west of Monaco, in 2021, which the Jay Kelly star claims is the family's primary residence.

Ahearn believes Clooney sought French citizenship to protect himself and his wife, who have been targeted by President Donald Trump for their liberal politics.

"French citizenship to wealthy people."

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Trump signed an executive order seeking sanctions against Amal, who helped craft the International Criminal Court war crimes warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for obliterating the Gaza Strip.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.