George Clooney Is Done 'Kissing Girls' On-Screen After 'Conversation' With Wife Amal... as Rumors of Couple's 'Unhealthy Marriage' Spread
Dec. 15 2025, Published 5:20 p.m. ET
George Clooney's days as a Hollywood heartthrob making out with his leading ladies are officially over, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
George, 64, confessed he's "not kissing a girl" anymore on-screen as he wants to avoid that type of role out of respect for his 11-year marriage to wife, Amal Clooney.
'Conversation' With Amal
"I've been trying to go the route Paul Newman did, 'Okay, well, I'm not kissing a girl anymore,'" the Jay Kelly star revealed in a new interview.
Late Hollywood legend Newman, who was married to fellow actor Joanne Woodward for 50 years, famously refused to do love scenes with female co-stars after filming 1971's Pocket Money. He said at the time, "If I can't do it with Joanne, I won't do it with anyone," out of respect for his wife.
George shared that a discussion with Amal, 47, prompted him to re-evaluate his future.
"When I turned 60, I had a conversation with my wife. I said, 'Look, I can still play basketball with the boys. I play with 25-year-old guys. I can still hang, I'm in shape. But in 25 years, I'm 85 years old. It doesn't matter how many granola bars you eat, that's a real number,'" he added about getting older and deciding to cut out love scenes as part of his career.
'Not Doing Romantic Films'
George previously revealed he was done with rom-coms during a March profile on 60 Minutes, saying, “Look, I’m 63 years old. I’m not trying to compete with 25-year-old leading men. That’s not my job. I’m not doing romantic films anymore."
He last appeared as a romantic leading man opposite close pal Julia Roberts in 2022's Ticket to Paradise, where they played a divorced couple reuniting for their daughter's wedding in Bali.
The duo shared a passionate kiss at sunset during a tender moment, only to quickly realize they had made a colossal mistake.
George revealed that Amal was there on set and brought the couple's 8-year-old twins, Alexander and Ella, to the kissing scene.
"Working with Julia is easy. We have a really easy relationship, so everything's comfortable, it's funny. I mean, it was funny when the kids came by," the Up in the Air star said about shooing the tender moment in an October 2022 interview.
A shocked Roberts confessed, "They came!" about Alexander and Ella.
"Amal and the kids showed up. Literally, it was like, 'Okay, and so we're all set, so guys sit down.' We sit down for the scene where we're going to be kissing, and it's like 'Papa,'" Roberts recalled the children shouting to their dad.
"I was like, abort the mission, it's not happening," the Pretty Woman star said about trying to push the scene back to when George's kids weren't present.
'An Unhealthy Marriage' Revealed?
George made it clear that his wife loathed his kissing scene with Roberts.
He went on to share, "Amal always says, 'I love this movie so much except for the about three horrible seconds,'"referring to his smooch with the stunning redhead.
George raised eyebrows recently when he claimed he and his wife have never fought in the past 10 years.
However, an insider shared that such an agreeable marriage may not actually be healthy.
"Never arguing isn't a sign of harmony – it's a sign of distance and an unhealthy marriage. Healthy couples disagree and work through things. When you never do, it starts to look less like a marriage and more like two polite roommates," they noted.