George Clooney Is Done 'Kissing Girls' On-Screen After 'Conversation' With Wife Amal... as Rumors of Couple's 'Unhealthy Marriage' Spread

"I've been trying to go the route Paul Newman did, 'Okay, well, I'm not kissing a girl anymore,'" the Jay Kelly star revealed in a new interview.

Late Hollywood legend Newman, who was married to fellow actor Joanne Woodward for 50 years, famously refused to do love scenes with female co-stars after filming 1971's Pocket Money. He said at the time, "If I can't do it with Joanne, I won't do it with anyone," out of respect for his wife.

George shared that a discussion with Amal, 47, prompted him to re-evaluate his future.

"When I turned 60, I had a conversation with my wife. I said, 'Look, I can still play basketball with the boys. I play with 25-year-old guys. I can still hang, I'm in shape. But in 25 years, I'm 85 years old. It doesn't matter how many granola bars you eat, that's a real number,'" he added about getting older and deciding to cut out love scenes as part of his career.