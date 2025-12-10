EXCLUSIVE: George Clooney's Marriage to Wife Amal Branded 'Seriously Unhealthy' After He Makes One Astonishing Admission About Their Relationship

The 64-year-old actor, who married 47-year-old human-rights lawyer Amal in 2014, made the revelation during an appearance on the New Heights podcast hosted by Taylor Swift 's fiancé Travis Kelce and his brother Jason Kelce.

George Clooney 's claim he and his wife Amal never argue has ignited concerns their marriage is "seriously unhealthy," with insiders telling RadarOnline.com the absence of "conflict, passion and fiery debate" has sparked suspicions the couple is living largely separate lives.

Clooney volunteered he and his wife have avoided arguments entirely for a decade – a declaration that has raised eyebrows among therapists and those close to the couple, who question whether the lack of tension is masking deeper disconnection.

During the interview, Travis, 36, challenged Clooney, asking: "You claim that you and your wife haven't gotten in a fight in 10 years. Are you lying?"

Clooney replied: "No, I'm not lying, Travis. Shall we ask you the same questions?" The search results indicate Kelce responded that he and Taylor Swift also have not argued in their two-and-a-half-year relationship.

The A-lister went on to explain his rationale for maintaining a conflict-free marriage, saying: "Neither of us are going to win the arguments, so why get in it?"