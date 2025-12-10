EXCLUSIVE: George Clooney's Marriage to Wife Amal Branded 'Seriously Unhealthy' After He Makes One Astonishing Admission About Their Relationship
Dec. 10 2025, Published 4:35 p.m. ET
George Clooney's claim he and his wife Amal never argue has ignited concerns their marriage is "seriously unhealthy," with insiders telling RadarOnline.com the absence of "conflict, passion and fiery debate" has sparked suspicions the couple is living largely separate lives.
The 64-year-old actor, who married 47-year-old human-rights lawyer Amal in 2014, made the revelation during an appearance on the New Heights podcast hosted by Taylor Swift's fiancé Travis Kelce and his brother Jason Kelce.
Clooney's Conflict-Free Claim
Clooney volunteered he and his wife have avoided arguments entirely for a decade – a declaration that has raised eyebrows among therapists and those close to the couple, who question whether the lack of tension is masking deeper disconnection.
During the interview, Travis, 36, challenged Clooney, asking: "You claim that you and your wife haven't gotten in a fight in 10 years. Are you lying?"
Clooney replied: "No, I'm not lying, Travis. Shall we ask you the same questions?" The search results indicate Kelce responded that he and Taylor Swift also have not argued in their two-and-a-half-year relationship.
The A-lister went on to explain his rationale for maintaining a conflict-free marriage, saying: "Neither of us are going to win the arguments, so why get in it?"
Insiders Question The Harmony
But one source close to the couple told RadarOnline.com the proclamation sounded more troubling than idyllic.
They said: "Never arguing isn't a sign of harmony – it's a sign of distance and an unhealthy marriage. Healthy couples disagree, and work through things. When you never do, it starts to look less like a marriage and more like two polite roommates."
Clooney continued on the podcast: "Dude, I'm 64 years old, and what am I going to argue about at this point? I've met this incredible woman, she's beautiful and smart, and she stands for all the most important things that I believe in in the world, and I can't believe how lucky I am, so what am I going to fight about?"
Emotional Avoidance Suspected
Yet insiders claim the couple's dynamic is prompting speculation about the true state of their relationship.
Another source said friends believe the aversion to conflict hints at emotional avoidance.
The insider added: "People around them are whispering that they barely see each other and that the marriage feels more like a partnership of convenience. Some think there's no passion left – and that they act like close pals when they are together, and not a long-time married couple."
Those concerns have been simmering for months, before Clooney's podcast admissions.
Separate Lives and Logistics
A family acquaintance said the couple's schedule has fed the impression they have been leading separate lives since at least the start of the year.
They added: "They're rarely in the same city for long. It's raised questions about whether avoiding arguments is just easier because they don't share much day-to-day life anymore."
Another insider told us: "People love George and Amal, but hearing they never fight set off alarm bells. It made everyone wonder what else they never do."
Clooney first met Amal in July 2013 at his Lake Como villa after a mutual friend brought her along. By April 2014 he had proposed, and in September that year they married in Venice with 100 guests in attendance.
In 2017, the couple welcomed their twins, eight-year-olds Ella and Alexander.
Clooney recently told Entertainment Tonight about his desire to keep them out of showbiz: "I don't want them in it. Well, they actually don't know what I do for a living yet. No, not really."
Asked whether his children might follow their mother's path into the legal world, Clooney said: "I hope. My god, a lawyer? That'd be amazing."